Việt Nam’s box office hit 'The Ancestral Home' set for North American debut

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s latest cinematic gem, Nhà Gia Tiên (The Ancestral Home), is making its way to North American theatres on May 9, bringing a mix of humour, heart and cultural spirit to a whole new audience. The film’s upcoming release marks another exciting step in the global rise of Vietnamese cinema.

Directed by Huỳnh Lập, this genre-blending family dramedy has already become a domestic phenomenon. Since its release on February 21, the film has grossed nearly US$10 million and drawn over three million viewers, making it the highest-grossing spiritual-themed film in Việt Nam to date.

Now, it’s heading west — distributed by Eastern Edge Films, a company known for spotlighting Asian and Arab cinema in North America. Just recently, they helped bring another Vietnamese hit, Chị Chị Em Em (Sister Sister), to over 100 theatres across the US and Canada. The Ancestral Home’s North American launch is perfectly timed with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI), adding a meaningful cultural layer to its debut.

Huỳnh Lập not only directs but also stars in the film, joined by an all-star cast including beloved singer Phương Mỹ Chi in her first major acting role, seasoned actor Huỳnh Đông and respected veterans Đào Anh Tuấn and Hạnh Thuý. The story follows a young Gen Z content creator who returns to her family’s ancestral house in search of inspiration, only to find herself face-to-face with the ghost of her late brother and a tangled web of family secrets.

“This is such a defining moment for Vietnamese cinema. The Ancestral Home combines laughter, emotion and cultural depth in a way that resonates well beyond borders—especially during moments like AAPI Heritage Month,” said Alice Nguyễn, distribution manager at Skyline Media (the production house behind the film).

The film’s international tour began on April 2 in Taiwan via MovieCloud. It’s heading to audiences in Australia and New Zealand starting on April 24 through Infinity Entertainment, and will soon premiere in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos through EST Media.

But the buzz isn’t just at the box office. The Ancestral Home has taken social media by storm, with over 3.8 million mentions in the first quarter of 2025 and a glowing 84 per cent positive sentiment rating, the highest in its genre. At its core, this isn’t just a fun film, it’s a heartfelt tribute to family ties, tradition and the quiet power of going home. — VNS