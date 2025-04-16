Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Vietnamese, Chinese youths gather in Ninh Bình for friendship meeting

April 16, 2025 - 07:57
Secretary of the provincial Youth Union Trịnh Như Lâm underscored the shared commitment and role of both countries’ youth in nurturing the Việt Nam-China traditional friendship and cooperation through meaningful and effective activities.
Secretary of the Ninh Bình provincial Youth Union Trịnh Như Lâm (right) presents a painting of the Tràng An landscape to a representative of the Chinese youth.—VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — Vietnamese and Chinese youth representatives met in the northern province of Ninh Bình on April 15, as part of the 24th Việt Nam - China Youth Friendship Meeting.

In his address, Secretary of the provincial Youth Union Trịnh Như Lâm underscored the shared commitment and role of both countries’ youth in nurturing the Việt Nam-China traditional friendship and cooperation through meaningful and effective activities.

Lâm presented Ninh Bình, located in the southern Red River Delta, as a coastal province spanning 1,400 sq.km with a population of over 1.2 million. Its diverse terrain - mountains, plains, and coastlines - complements a wealth of natural resources and cultural treasures.

He also spotlighted Ninh Bình’s tourism allure, notably the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex, the grand Bái Đính Pagoda, the tranquil Tam Cốc – Bích Động, the lush Cúc Phương National Park, among other cultural and natural landmarks.

He expressed his hope that the event would showcase Ninh Bình’s stunning scenery and welcoming community to Chinese youth and the world.

The meeting buzzed with patriotic fervor and youthful energy, featuring lively music performances that deepened mutual understanding between young generations.

The same day, the Chinese delegation toured the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex, exploring local history and cultural legacy. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam-China

