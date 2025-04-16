Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian students celebrate traditional New Year festivals

VĨNH LONG — Cửu Long University in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long held a gathering on April 15 to mark the traditional New Year festivals for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.

The New Year festivals, called Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia and Bunpimay in Laos, is held from April 14-16 every year.

Addressing the event, the university’s Rector Lương Minh Cừ extended his New Year wishes for health, happiness, peace, and good fortune to all Khmer lecturers, staff, and students, along with Cambodian and Lao students.

He said that the university currently hosts nearly 250 individuals from these groups. He emphasised the university’s ongoing commitment to supporting students by creating a conducive learning and living environment, helping them achieve academic success. In addition to their study, international students are encouraged to take part in research, field trips, cultural, arts, and sports exchanges.

He said he hoped that all Khmer students, along with Cambodian and Lao students, would continue to work hard to successfully complete their academic programmes, then contributing to the development of their home countries.

On this occasion, the university presented gifts and lucky money to nearly 250 Khmer lecturers, staff, and students, as well as students from Cambodia and Laos. The provincial Youth Union also offered New Year gifts to international students studying at the university. — VNA/VNS