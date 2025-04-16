Politics & Law
Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian students celebrate traditional New Year festivals

April 16, 2025 - 08:59
Cửu Long University in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long held a gathering on April 15 to mark the traditional New Year festivals for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.
A representative of Cửu Long University presents gifts to Cambodian and Lao students.— VNA/VNS Photo

VĨNH LONG — Cửu Long University in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long held a gathering on April 15 to mark the traditional New Year festivals for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.

The New Year festivals, called Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia and Bunpimay in Laos, is held from April 14-16 every year.

Addressing the event, the university’s Rector Lương Minh Cừ extended his New Year wishes for health, happiness, peace, and good fortune to all Khmer lecturers, staff, and students, along with Cambodian and Lao students.

He said that the university currently hosts nearly 250 individuals from these groups. He emphasised the university’s ongoing commitment to supporting students by creating a conducive learning and living environment, helping them achieve academic success. In addition to their study, international students are encouraged to take part in research, field trips, cultural, arts, and sports exchanges.

International students perform the ritual of tying string 'bracelets' on the wrists of others for good luck.— VNA/VNS Photo

He said he hoped that all Khmer students, along with Cambodian and Lao students, would continue to work hard to successfully complete their academic programmes, then contributing to the development of their home countries.

On this occasion, the university presented gifts and lucky money to nearly 250 Khmer lecturers, staff, and students, as well as students from Cambodia and Laos. The provincial Youth Union also offered New Year gifts to international students studying at the university. — VNA/VNS 

The art of herbal healing

Tucked away in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, Lãn Ông Street is where the scent of healing herbs lingers and centuries-old traditions endure. Alongside common remedies, it’s the family-kept formulas that have shaped each shop’s reputation. Step into this blend of ancient and modern to feel the heartbeat of Việt Nam’s herbal healing art.

