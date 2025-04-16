Artbook depicts creative journey of celebrated painter Phạm Lực

HÀ NỘI — The life and creative journey of one of Việt Nam's most celebrated artists, painter Phạm Lực, is vividly captured in the artbook The Painter with God-Guided Hands, written by Dr Nguyễn Sĩ Dũng, former Deputy Head of the National Assembly Office.

In the book’s foreword, Dũng, an art collector himself, expresses his gratitude to Phạm Lực, describing him as “a cherished and talented artist who has become like a brother to me.”

The politician mentioned that the analyses and evaluations of the artist’s work presented in the book “reflect the perspective and feelings of an art enthusiast, not an art expert”.

Most of the artwork featured in the book for illustration purposes come from the private collection of Dũng and his family. He started collecting Phạm Lực's paintings in the late 1990s. Today, his collection boasts over 1,000 pieces, establishing him as the artist's largest collector.

The book's title, The Painter with God-Guided Hands, was inspired by a remark made by former US Secretary of State John Kerry in January 2017, when he first encountered Phạm Lực's artwork. Kerry, captivated by Lực's talent, showed a keen interest in his paintings and even purchased several pieces.

Born in 1943, Phạm Lực graduated from the Hà Nội College of Fine Arts (now the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts) and served in the army for 35 years. In 1990, he was honoured with prizes in literature and art by the Ministry of Defence.

Nicknamed the 'Picasso of Việt Nam', Phạm Lực's style has drawn comparisons to the legendary artist. His paintings are housed in the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum and are part of numerous private collections. Notably, he is the only painter in the country with a dedicated club of 100 collectors who own over 6,000 of his artworks.

Themes of war and peace dominate Phạm Lực's art. During the war, he painted mothers, children and rural scenes to preserve memories and express a longing for peace. Post-war, his works continue to reflect the deep scars of loss and sacrifice, serving as a poignant reminder of the price of peace.

The book places particular emphasis on the portrayal of women in Phạm Lực's paintings, depicting them as symbols of life, love and peace. His sensitive nude paintings celebrate the beauty of the female form while expressing a profound yearning for peace and freedom.

Through warm and heartfelt prose, Dr Nguyễn Sĩ Dũng provides readers with a deeper understanding of Phạm Lực, both as a gifted artist and an emotionally rich individual. The book serves not only as a resource on art but also as a narrative of life, love and faith in humanity and existence.

Published by the Fine Arts Publishing House, the 230-page book is available in both Vietnamese and English.

A book introduction event is set for 5.30pm on Friday, April 18, at Aqua Art, 44 Yên Phụ Street, Ba Đình District.

Coinciding with the launch, an exhibition featuring 70 of Phạm Lực's paintings – sourced from the collections of Ngọc Hà Art Club members and Dr Nguyễn Sĩ Dũng – will open the same day and run until April 24. VNS