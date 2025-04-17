Award-winning Vietnamese films to premiere in Greece

GREECE — Six award-winning Vietnamese films will be introduced to Greek movie goers during a special Vietnamese festival in Athens, Greece, in May.

The movies being screened during Vietnamese Film Week 2025 include Hồ Chí Minh – Chân Dung Một Con Người (Hồ Chí Minh - Portrait of a Man), Hà Nội Mùa Đông Năm 46 (Hà Nội Winter 1946), Nhà Tiên Tri (The Prophet), Chuyện Của Pao (Story of Pao), Trở Về (The Return) and Trăng Nơi Đáy Giếng (Moon at the Bottom of the Well).

Notably, the documentary Hồ Chí Minh – Chân Dung Một Con Người has been lauded by fans as a successful portrayal of the image and character of President Hồ Chí Minh - the great and beloved leader of Việt Nam. The film won the Golden Lotus Award at the 9th Vietnam Film Festival in 1990 and will be shown in celebration of his 135th birthday on May 19.

The newest of the films is The Prophet (made in 2015) which also puts the president on the large screen, depicting the historical period when President Hồ Chí Minh led the nation in the struggle for national independence. Viewers will witness the strategic foresight of the President, and his pertinent predictions about the steps of history, the inevitable victory of the Vietnamese revolution, along with the reality that has proven the accuracy of those assessments.

Additionally, international audiences will have a chance to watch Hà Nội Winter 1946 (1997). The film portrays the final days in Hà Nội before the outbreak of the nationwide war of resistance on December 19, 1946.

The Vietnamese film week 2025 also promotes Vietnamese culture and people through movies such as Story of Pao (2005) – a film about a beautiful Mông girl named Pao in the northwestern mountainous area, The Return (1994) – a tragic love story sets in the years following the American war, and Moon at the Bottom of the Well (2008) – another tragic love story about a woman's unwavering devotion to her uncaring husband.

The Vietnamese Film Week in Greece will kick off from on May 10 and play for ten days. VNS