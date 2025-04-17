Hanoi Symphony Orchestra to perform Tchaikovsky’s timeless works

HÀ NỘI — A night concert celebrating the timeless masterpieces of the Russian musical genius Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840 - 1893) will take place at the Grand Concert Hall of the Vietnam National Academy of Music on April 19.

The concert is jointly organised by the Vietnam National Academy of Music and the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the ROX Group.

Classical music lovers will immerse themselves in the emotionally charged artistic atmosphere of Tchaikovsky Night, with works like Nutcracker Overture, Op. 71, which serves as the opening music for the ballet of the same name, the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, the only violin concerto composed by Tchaikovsky in 1878, and the Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, which showcases Tchaikovsky's complex and contrasting emotions, delving deep into the intricacies of his inner feelings.

All three works present the distinctive characteristics of the musical genius's style, highlighting his brilliant orchestration, harmonic techniques and the spiritual depth in his musical art.

Sara Dragan, a 22-year-old talented violinist from Poland, often described as the 'bright jewel' of the new generation of artists, will perform at Tchaikovsky Night. This gifted violinist currently plays on a precious Nicola Amati violin, made in 1666, from Italy, entrusted by Florian Leonhard Fine Violins (London & New York) to accompany her on stage.

With her exquisite technique and deep emotional expression, the young musician is expected to deliver memorable moments for concert lovers.

Conductor Orhan Salliel, a recognised name in the international symphonic scene, will take on the role of maestro for the concert. He is a talented conductor and composer with extensive experience in leading symphony orchestras both in Turkey and internationally.

With his unique ability to blend Western classical music, with traditional Turkish musical elements, Orhan Salliel has created and launched numerous innovative projects and works. He will be the guiding spirit leading the audience into the emotionally rich sound world of Tchaikovsky.

The concert will also feature talented violinist Chương Vũ as the concertmaster, serving as the connector between the conductor and the orchestra, particularly the string section.

With extensive experience in performance, teaching, and artistic organisation, along with his delicate and poetic playing style, Vũ will help the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra create a complete, profound, and emotionally rich musical journey through Tchaikovsky's works.

The Hanoi Symphony Orchestra was established in 1997, evolving from the Hanoi Conservatory Symphony Orchestra. It brings together professors, lecturers, soloists and outstanding students from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. Many musicians and artists in the orchestra have graduated from renowned conservatories in Russia, Hungary, Germany and the UK.

Ticket can be booked by contacting: 094 5521888 - 038.661.0815 - 083.894.8537. VNS