Heritage complex in Bắc Giang province receives national special relic status

BẮC GIANG — The People’s Committee of Lạng Giang District, the northern province of Bắc Giang, on Arpil 16 held a ceremony at the Tiên Lục heritage complex to receive the certificate recognising the site as a national special relic.

The complex comprises the Phúc Quang Pagoda, Tiên Lục Temple, Thuận Hòa Communal House, Viễn Sơn Communal House, and the millennium-old dã hương (Cinnamomum camphora) tree. Among them, Phúc Quang Pagoda preserves nearly 100 Buddha statues, most of which date back to the Nguyễn Dynasty (19th–20th centuries). Tiên Lục Temple and Thuận Hòa and Viễn Sơn Communal Houses are dedicated to generals who served under the reign of the 18th Hùng King.

Particularly notable is the ancient Cinnamomum camphora tree, which was recognised in 1783 by King Lê Cảnh Hưng as the largest of its kind in the country.

With its outstanding historical and architectural values, the complex was initially designated as a national architectural and artistic monument in 1989 by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism). In 2020, it was recognised as a provincial tourist destination, and in 2022, the Tiên Lục Festival was officially listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. Most recently, on November 26, 2024, the Prime Minister signed a decision to elevate the complex to the status of a national special relic.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn emphasised that this marks the sixth site in the province to be recognised as a national special relic.

Sơn called on the local Party Committees, authorities, and residents to focus on effectively implementing planning for the conservation, restoration, and promotion of the complex's heritage values, in alignment with sustainable tourism development. He also urged greater coordination with relevant departments and agencies, especially the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as efforts to mobilise social resources and draw on the expertise of scholars and cultural researchers to protect, highlight, and affirm the site’s significance.

In addition, the local authorities were encouraged to enhance communication efforts about the cultural and historical values of the complex among local communities and visitors, and to focus on educating younger generations about the importance of heritage conservation. The Tiên Lục complex should become a practical educational destination for students to explore local history and culture.

On this occasion, the Lạng Giang district People’s Committee launched the Tiên Lục Festival, held annually from the 18th to the 20th of the third lunar month. The festival serves as a vibrant platform for preserving traditional cultural values and fostering community spirit, reflecting the enduring unity of Vietnamese village life across generations. — VNA/VNS