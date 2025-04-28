Huế Imperial City offers free night-time access during holidays

HUẾ CITY Huế Imperial City, in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế, is offering free night-time entry during the national holiday to celebrate the 50 years of South liberation and reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and Labour Day (May 1), according to the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre.

Visitors will be able to enter the site through the Hiển Nhơn gate from 6pm - 9.30pm to explore the Thiệu Phương garden and internal affairs office. This will be an opportunity for them to discover the grandeur of the historic architecture and natural surroundings during a mystical evening.

Under the Nguyễn dynasty, Thiệu Phương was considered one of the most remarkable royal gardens. King Thiệu Trị ranked it as the second most beautiful scenic spot in the royal capital of Huế.

Over the holidays, the centre will organise a special exhibition featuring ornamental plants, orchids and decorative stones from across the three regions of Việt Nam. Visitors can also watch demonstrations of traditional Huế crafts, engage in hands-on experiences and try out local cuisine.

The Kỳ Đài (Flag Tower) will host captivating fireworks displays featuring traditional cannons every Saturday evening at 7.15pm.

Additionally, travellers will have the opportunity to visit the 'Journey of Vietnamese Ceramics' exhibition at Kiến Trung Palace, a highlight of the Summer Festival within the framework of the Huế Festival 2025.

The exhibition displays nearly 200 exceptional pieces of ancient pottery spanning Việt Nam's history. The exhibits are not only precious heritage, but also a vivid demonstration for the talent and creative spirit of Vietnamese potters throughout different periods. VNS