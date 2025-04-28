Ceramics and hot air balloons light up Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — The Đồng Nai Ceramics and Hot Air Balloon Festival, part of a series of activities celebrating 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), has opened in the southern province of Đồng Nai.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Dương Minh Dũng said that the Biên Hòa ceramic craft has a history of over 300 years, closely linked with the development of the Southern region.

Despite the upheavals of history, Biên Hòa ceramics have maintained their distinct identity, renowned worldwide for their signature "green glaze with blooming patterns".

“The festival is not only an opportunity to honour traditional values and pay tribute to past generations of artisans, but also serves as a bridge to elevate Biên Hòa ceramics on the global art ceramic map, connecting artistic creativity, technological innovation, and the development of local tourism and economy,” Dũng adds.

According to Deputy Director of Đồng Nai's Department of Industry and Trade Văn Hữu Đồng, this is the first time a province-level ceramics festival is being held in Đồng Nai, with a projected budget exceeding VNĐ3 billion (about US$120,000).

Đồng highlights the historical significance of Biên Hòa ceramics, which originated hundreds of years ago and experienced a golden era in the 1990s. During this time, hundreds of kilns lined the banks of the Đồng Nai River, creating a thriving hub of ceramics production. Today, Biên Hòa ceramics remain one of few Vietnamese pottery brands recognised internationally, renowned for its signature copper-green crackled glaze.

The festival aims to promote the rich history and artistic value of Đồng Nai’s ceramics craft. It features an exhibition of artistic ceramics that reflect both cultural significance and aesthetic excellence, including Biên Hòa pottery and other well-known ceramics products from across the country.

In addition to exhibitions, the festival offers visitors a chance to witness traditional production techniques and explore the evolution of Biên Hoà pottery. Attendees can also tour local ceramics workshops and training centres, as well as participate in interactive events with artisans.

“The goal of Đồng Nai’s leadership is not just to organise a festival,” Đồng said. “We hope this event helps shift public and business perceptions. In the future, we must focus on educating younger generations, integrating pottery appreciation into school programmes and promoting a deeper understanding of the artistic and cultural value of Biên Hòa ceramics. After the festival, Đồng Nai will continue to boost tourism connected to ceramics heritage.”

In conjunction with the ceramics festival, Đồng Nai Province is also organising Việt Nam’s largest-ever hot air balloon festival, funded through an estimated VNĐ14 billion (about US$560,000) in socialised capital.

The festival features a stunning display of 50 hot air balloons soaring simultaneously — symbolising 50 years of glory since the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. This colourful spectacle takes place in the open grounds near Sơn Tiên Tourist Area in Biên Hòa City.

As the first event of its kind in the province, the Đồng Nai Ceramics Festival 2025, which continues until April 30, marks a significant step in celebrating and preserving traditional crafts, while also positioning the region as a dynamic cultural and tourism destination. — VNS