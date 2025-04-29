Reviving patriotism in song: OPlus debuts #VN1945

HÀ NỘI — As the country celebrates 50 years of glory since the Liberation of the South and national reunification, the vocal group OPlus has joined in the spirit with release of music project, #VN1945.

#VN1945 is an ambitious project aimed at 'revitalising' the revolutionary music genre, commonly referred to as nhạc đỏ (Red Music), through a modern and uplifting sytle. OPlus hopes to convey the message that revolutionary music is not merely a relic of the past but a living expression of patriotism that any generation can proudly embrace.

"We want to convey the message that Red Music is not just a part of the past but also represents passionate patriotism, making every generation feel proud and joyful when they listen," a representative of the band said.

"Through modern arrangements and singing styles that reflect contemporary sensibilities, OPlus hopes to preserve Red Music in a way that feels both familiar and refreshingly proud."

Through this project, they aim for #VN1945 to serve as a bridge connecting those born during the wartime and post-war generations with today’s Gen Z.

Conceived as a long-term initiative, #VN1945 has a defined starting point but no set endpoint.

In response to questions about the project's timeline, OPlus stated: "#VN1945 has a starting point but no limit to its ending.

"We intend to extend and expand this project as an ongoing mission to reach not only audiences but also young artists and cultural practitioners."

The project debuts with seven songs, including five iconic and beloved classics: Đoàn Vệ Quốc Quân (The Army of National Defence, by Phan Huỳnh Điểu), Tiếng Chày Trên Sóc Bom Bo (The Sound of Pestles in Bom Bo Village, by Xuân Hồng), Tình ca (Love Song, by Hoàng Việt), Nơi đảo xa (Faraway Islands, by Thế Song), and Bài ca Hồ Chí Minh (Song of Hồ Chí Minh, by Ewan MacColl, with Vietnamese lyrics by Phú Ân).

Alongside these classics, OPlus introduces two brand-new songs composed by the group: Những Chiến Binh Lạc Hồng (The Lac Hong Warriors) and Người Là Ánh Sáng (You Are the Light).

One notable highlight is their rendition of Đoàn Vệ Quốc Quân, performed in a distinctive and captivating a cappella style.

Beyond just music, the visual identity of the #VN1945 project draws inspiration from vintage postage stamps - a once-powerful symbol of communication - commemorating 1945, the year of the August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. #VN1945 is envisioned as a 'postal system through time', where each song serves as a "historical parcel" carrying the nation’s memories. Opening the album is akin to receiving a letter postmarked from 1945, a heartfelt message from the past delivered to today’s listeners.

Starting with these initial seven tracks, OPlus plans to continuously expand #VN1945 by covering more classic songs and introducing new compositions. This evolving nature is one of the project’s most distinctive features.

More than just performers, OPlus aspires to spread the spirit of patriotism beyond the stage through community activities and cultural exchange events with historical significance.

Known for their harmonious vocals and emotionally charged performances, OPlus has successfully reimagined many classic songs across genres, particularly Red Music, helping to preserve and revive the timeless values of Việt Nam's musical heritage.

Through #VN1945, OPlus reaffirms their commitment to honouring the nation’s history, connecting generations, and carrying forward the spirit of unity and pride through the power of music. — VNS