Exhibition promotes tourism, cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts

HUẾ — An exhibition showcasing tourism destinations, cultural heritage, scenic spots, and traditional handicrafts of Việt Nam is taking place in Huế City from April 27 to May 1, as part of Visit Việt Nam Year - Huế 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on April 27 evening, Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Đăng Chương said that the exhibition provides an opportunity for units to exchange experiences in preserving and promoting the values of cultural heritage and natural resources, enhancing regional connectivity, and raising the status of Vietnamese tourism on the world tourism map.

The displayed photos capture the beauty of Việt Nam, its people, and UNESCO-recognised heritages in the country.

The exhibition includes a dedicated space highlighting former capitals such as Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hoá, and Huế, while also promoting Hà Nội, the current capital. Another space showcases the cultural heritage of VIệt Nam's ethnic groups through traditional costumes, rituals, musical instruments, and handicrafts.

Notably, the space "Cultural Heritage Tourism and Landscapes" features 29 provinces andcities representing various regions across Việt Nam, showcasing tangible and intangible cultural heritage, historical sites, festivals, renowned landscapes, and tourism products.

Art performances by artists and artisans from various provinces and cities will be staged throughout the exhibition.— VNA/VNS