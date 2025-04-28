Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Exhibition promotes tourism, cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts

April 28, 2025 - 17:03
An exhibition showcasing tourism destinations, cultural heritage, scenic spots, and traditional handicrafts of Việt Nam is taking place in Huế City from April 27 to May 1
Visitors at the exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo Tường Vi

HUẾ — An exhibition showcasing tourism destinations, cultural heritage, scenic spots, and traditional handicrafts of Việt Nam is taking place in Huế City from April 27 to May 1, as part of Visit Việt Nam Year - Huế 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on April 27 evening, Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Đăng Chương said that the exhibition provides an opportunity for units to exchange experiences in preserving and promoting the values of cultural heritage and natural resources, enhancing regional connectivity, and raising the status of Vietnamese tourism on the world tourism map.

The displayed photos capture the beauty of Việt Nam, its people, and UNESCO-recognised heritages in the country.

The exhibition includes a dedicated space highlighting former capitals such as Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hoá, and Huế, while also promoting Hà Nội, the current capital. Another space showcases the cultural heritage of VIệt Nam's ethnic groups through traditional costumes, rituals, musical instruments, and handicrafts.

Notably, the space "Cultural Heritage Tourism and Landscapes" features 29 provinces andcities representing various regions across Việt Nam, showcasing tangible and intangible cultural heritage, historical sites, festivals, renowned landscapes, and tourism products.

Art performances by artists and artisans from various provinces and cities will be staged throughout the exhibition.— VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Nation's joyful moments depicted at exhibition

The exhibition Đất Nước Trọn Niềm Vui (The Nation's Moment of Happiness) highlights the national unity and determination that led to the victory, as well as the achievements Việt Nam has gained over the past five decades.
Life & Style

Light of the night

On the evening of April 26, HCM City locals and tourists got a feast for the eyes at the city hall, where grand 3D mapping performances were projected onto the famous building. This event is part of the city's massive celebration of the 50th anniversary of national reunification.
Life & Style

Renew your old jeans

Open your wardrobe and be honest: how long was it since you last wore some of those clothes? Renew Jeans, a small business in Hà Nội, gives your old garments a second life by turning them into stylish bags.
Life & Style

Unfolding a historic moment

The historic Tank No. 390 was the first to break through the main gate of the Presidential Office of the Sài Gòn regime (now the Independence Palace) on April 30, 1975.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom