Engaging tours, activities available during five-day holiday

HÀ NỘI A long holiday is approaching and across the nation, cities and provinces have lots to offer tourists who want to travel or spend days doing activities with friends and families.

This year's Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1) holiday will give people five days of rest, which is the perfect time for families to take a long trip out, or to enjoy several short tours. There is much to enjoy:

In Hà Nội, an exhibition themed "Song of Peace" is ongoing at the Hỏa Lò Prison Relic. It features documents, images and artefacts from the anti-American War in Việt Nam, showcasing various aspects of the efforts to liberate the South.

People also can visit a photo exhibition entitled "Memories and Legends" which displays portraits of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and shows the part women played in the two resistance wars.

There are a total of fifty photographs showing 50 lives and fates of Vietnamese women, who shared the same desire for victory, peace and independence for the nation. It is open until May 25 at the Hoàn Kiếm Cultural Information Centre, 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street.

At the National Museum of History there is a special exhibition titled "Non Sông Liền Một Dải" (Unified Country) which is being held until August.

With nearly 150 documents and artefacts, the exhibition helps the public, especially the younger generation, better understand the desire for peace, the will to unify the nation, the inseparable solidarity between the North and the South throughout history, today and forever.

The Thăng Long Imperial Citadel also has an interesting exhibition titled "The Road to Reunification" and free water puppetry performances for visitors from April 29.

The exhibition displays more than 200 valuable documents and images, introducing to the public three main themes across the milestones of the developments and depth of the decisions of the Vietnamese leadership, made at Bunker D67, which witnessed the historic moments that determined the fate of the nation.

In HCM City, tourists have many options to take some stimulating inner-city tours, the highlight being the "Legends of Heroes" tour by Vietluxtour.

In the four-day and three-night journey, they can explore many historical sites, from those in HCM City to the Sác Forest War Relic Site, the Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels and a look at the Independence Palace.

Other interesting cultural and historical tours are also available, including "From Ancient Sài Gòn to Present-day HCM City", "Memories of Sài Gòn - Chợ Lớn", "Củ Chi: Steel Land" and "Sài Gòn Special Forces".

Meanwhile, the BestPrice Travel Company has introduced two tour packages taking tourists to visit historical sites associated with the victory day and the development of HCM City today.

The local authorities have also organised a series of attractive and unique cultural and tourism events, a music and dance programme, and a light show with 2,000 drones, along with several artistic fireworks displays.

Nghệ An Province also hopes to attract visitors with a number of activities. The highlight of any tour is a visit to President Hồ Chí Minh's former home in Sen Village.

With a tour duration of half a day to one day, visitors can enjoy local specialties and listen to unique folk songs, visit and experience the countryside market, immerse themselves in the fresh and quiet natural scenery of Động Tranh mountain and forest and the rustic cultural space of the Lam River.

"Nam Đàn District is not only a place that marks President Hồ's childhood, but also a sacred destination in the journey to find the roots of history and national culture," said Lê Thị Thanh Thủy of the Nghệ An Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

"The newly built and completed destinations in our tours are unique experiences, which show visitors the depth of culture, where folk songs, people and landscapes make up our strong identity."

In Tuyên Quang, the authority has opened an exhibition showcasing 80 years of the province's development through valuable documentary photos recreating the nation's resilient journey to glorious victory in the resistance war against France. The historical images from what is referred to as "the capital city of the war of resistance" are displayed alongside other beautiful photos of local landscapes.

The La La Town Cultural - Heritage Festival will be held from April 30 to May 3, where people will can watch modern street art performances, visit a highland market imbued with traditional cultural identity and be dazzled by a lantern festival along the Phó Đáy River.

Many new tourism products have also been launched including the "Old War Zone - New Experience" tour taking place at the Tân Trào tourist area. This is an in-depth tour, combining visiting revolutionary historical sites, with experiencing ethnic culture and unique nature. VNS