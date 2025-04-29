Story of Đà Nẵng to be shown using 3D mapping

ĐÀ NẴNG — The newly-debuted Đà Nẵng City Museum is using 3D mapping technology to offer visitors a special big screen performance on the 50th anniversary of the country’s Reunification Day (April 30) and the national holiday on May 1.

Using legacy photographs there will be a historical show in the museum's outdoor space from April 29, with two performances each night from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and 9pm to 10pm at 42 Bạch Đằng Street.

A system of giant projectors will be used for the first ever 3D mapping performance, The Story of Đà Nẵng, on the history of the city and momentous developments over the past 50 years.

A section of Bạch Đằng Street in front of the museum will be closed to traffic, so that tourists and local residents can watch The Story of Đà Nẵng, being told with a series of digital images.

Those will track the development of Đà Nẵng from the previous centuries and how it became a tourism hub in central Việt Nam. The images include every corner of the city, including ancient quarters and buildings and the old port, along with fashion and cultural styles through the ages. It will also cover the times of war and the rapid urbanisation of the city.

The museum, which was established in 1989 and located on the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in Trần Phú Street, has been moved to Bạch Đằng Street – where it preserves the 120-year-old building on 42-44 Bạch Đằng Street and 31 Trần Phú Street, dating back to 1898.

It is one of the favourite destinations for visitors to the city, preserving more than 2,500 documents, photos and artefacts.

But it has room for more, and the museum, which was used as the City Hall during the French colonial period (1898-1900), has been calling for donations of items and exhibits for display from local residents and overseas Vietnamese.

The old buildings of the current museum are now the last vestiges of the past on Bạch Đằng Street, with the area now including new high-rise hotels and apartments.

The museum is free to enter, as will be the 3D show.

The new museum welcomed 3,000 visitors on its reopening day on April 1, with the daily limit now set at 500 visitors each day. VNS