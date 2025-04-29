Special music show celebrates Việt Nam's historic victories

HÀ NỘI — A special music show was held at Hồ Gươm Opera House in Hà Nội on April 28 in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People's Public Security (August 19) and the 20th anniversary of the All people safeguard the Fatherland's security" festival (August 19).

Organised by the Ministry of Public Security, the show titled “Party in the Spring of Great Victory” saw the presence of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and members of the Party Central Committee, current and former leaders of the Party Central Committee, ministries, agencies and Hà Nội authorities, along with revolutionary veterans, war heroes, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the People's Armed Forces.

The show, broadcast live on Vietnam Television channel, featured a repertoire of songs celebrating the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s 95-year journey and its historic milestones. The performances vividly depicted key moments in the nation’s history, highlighting the leadership of the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, and generations of soldiers who sacrificed their youth to forge glorious chapters in Việt Nam's story. Each carefully chosen song evoked deep national pride and reaffirmed a timeless truth that following the Party is a choice of faith and the path to Việt Nam's victorious spring.

A representative of the organising board described the event as a heroic symphony honouring the CPV and President Hồ Chí Minh as guiding lights for the nation, saying that the show serves as a musical bridge connecting Việt Nam's proud past with its ongoing journey of renewal, inspiring aspirations for progress in a new era.— VNA/VNS