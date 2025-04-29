Swedish documentary about reunification to be screened on VTV

HÀ NỘI — The documentary Victory Vietnam (Chiến Thắng Của Việt Nam), directed by Swedish filmmaker Bo Öhlén, will be screened on Vietnam Television (VTV) on April.

The film captures key events on April 30, 1975 and highlights the strong, profound and enduring friendship between Sweden and Việt Nam.

Victory Vietnam documents the vibrant atmosphere in Stockholm on the day HCM City (formerly known as Sài Gòn) was liberated, marking the end of the resistance war against US imperialism.

The film shows the Swedish people celebrating Việt Nam’s victory, singing songs of peace, raising banners supporting the National Liberation Front (FNL), and expressing deep solidarity with the Vietnamese people. Alongside scenes of parades and emotional speeches, the film also captures the support provided by the international solidarity movement.

This documentary stands as a meaningful testament to the support of the Swedish people for Việt Nam and is an important piece of historical archive. The presentation of the film to Việt Nam on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification further enhances the significance of this gesture.

Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi said: "This documentary film reflects the profound friendship between Sweden and Việt Nam. It reminds us that, during that challenging time, people around the world, including those in Sweden, stood up to support Việt Nam.

"Through the film, we not only witness the bravery and resilience of the Vietnamese people, but also recognise the universal values of peace and solidarity. I hope that Victory Vietnam will continue to inspire future generations to remember the lessons of the past and work toward a future built on respect and cooperation."

The Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tạ Quang Đông, said: "Victory Vietnam is an important documentary film. It authentically portrays the friendship and support of the Swedish people for Việt Nam during this remarkable historical period. We are proud to preserve this film as a valuable cultural heritage for future generations."

VTV will broadcast the Victory Vietnam documentary on April 30 across several of its channels.

It is scheduled to air on April 30 at 3:15pm on VTV9, 6:15pm on VTV4 and 9:35pm on VTV1. — VNS