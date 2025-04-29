City drama troupes offer historical plays during national holiday

HCM CITY – HCM City-based drama troupes will offer historical plays during the holiday to mark the nation's 50 years of glory (April 30, 1975-2025).

The IDECAF Drama Troupe will present the remake of its famous production since 2000, Bí Mật Vườn Lệ Chi (The Secret of Lệ Chi Manor), written by the late author and translator Hoàng Hữu Đản.

The new work, named Vườn Lệ Chi, will be directed by Quang Thảo, who has been involved in the theatrical scene for more than 20 years and is known for the drama Giấc Mộng Vàng Son (Wealthy Dream) and Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon a Time), IDECAF’s long-term theatre programme for children that began in 2000.

The two-hour show revolves around the unjust death of national hero Nguyễn Trãi in the later Lê dynasty, one of Việt Nam’s greatest politicians and poets.

It is set in 1442 during King Lê Thái Tông’s visit to Trãi’s Lệ Chi Manor, where he meets Trãi’s young wife, Nguyễn Thị Lộ, who is known for her great knowledge. The King then decides to stay overnight, but he experiences a sudden illness and dies that night.

The court blames Trãi and his wife for the King’s death, accusing them of treason. The couple and members of three generations of both of their families are executed.

Twenty years later, King Lê Thánh Tông officially pardons Trãi, declaring that the great scholar was innocent of King Lê Thái Tông's death.

Trầm Thanh Thảo of IDECAF, said Vườn Lệ Chi will be a completely new version, adding that the theatre is focused on renewing staging, set design and costumes to attract young audiences, particularly students.

The play will feature director Quang Thảo as Nguyễn Trãi, Hoàng Trinh as Nguyễn Thị Lộ, and Đình Toàn as Kings Lê Thánh Tông and Lê Thái Tông.

The show will begin at 4pm on May 1, 4 and 11 at the Youth Theatre, 4 Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street in District 1.

The HCM City Theatre Association and Small Drama Theatre will bring the award-winning play Đồng Chí (Comrade) back to the stage on May 1.

Written by well-known female playwright Lê Thu Hạnh and directed by People’s Artist Trần Ngọc Giàu and Quốc Thịnh, the play honours comradeship and patriotism.

The work revolves around three soldiers who dedicate their youth to the struggle for the country’s independence and freedom. However, when peace comes, the three veterans face new challenges.

In the end, all their work paid off. Their successor generations have become responsible people and their young comrades.

The play features actors Chánh Trực, Quốc Thịnh, and Trọng Hiếu.

Director Giàu said the play recreates the soldiers' life in wartime, letting audiences understand comradeship and patriotism.

He added that it also aims to educate the youth about love for the country and encourage them to contribute to developing the nation.

Đồng Chí premiered in September 2024 and received a very warm welcome from both audiences and critics.

The work won the best play at the first HCM City Drama Festival organised by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Theatre Association in November 2024.

It was then presented at the Busan International Performing Arts Festival 2025 in the Republic of Korea on April 5 and 6.

The performance on May 1 will begin at 7:30pm at 5B Võ Văn Tần Street in District 3. — VNS