Designer launches special áo dài collection to celebrate 50 years of Southern Liberation and National Reunification

HÀ NỘI — Designer Trần Phương Hoa has unveiled a special áo dài (traditional dress) collection titled Hòa Bình Rực Rỡ (Radiant Peace) for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The collection was presented by a unique line-up of models, including ambassadors and wives of diplomats from various countries in Việt Nam on live television programme Vang Mãi Khúc Khải Hoàn (Resounding the Victory Anthem).

They included ambassadors and spouses from the Republic of Argentina, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cuba, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Russian Federation, the State of Israel, the Republic of Peru, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and Việt Nam.

Together they showcased the latest designs in Radiant Peace collection with the backdrop song Quê Hương Việt Nam (Vietnamese Hometown) performed by singers Suboi and Phạm Anh Duy.

The programme was broadcasted by Vietnam Television from three locations - Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội, the National Special Relic Site of the Hiền Lương - Bến Hải River Area in the central province of Quảng Trị, and Saigon Riverside Park in HCM City. The programme aims to convey the message of the sacred value of peace and independence.

Designer Trần Phương Hoa said her áo dài contribute to a narrative that unites the nation and spreads Việt Nam's pride to friends around the world. Together with her team, she has poured considerable effort into this collection, featuring designs made from Vietnamese materials.

The collection features 21 designs crafted from satin and taffeta, utilising ombre colour blending techniques. The patterns on the garments are connected through their colours to ensure unity while highlighting the national flags of various countries.

Radiant Peace showcases vibrant colours inspired by national flags, transitioning through the ombre technique on traditional áo dài. It resembles sunlit silk ribbons, carrying messages of friendship, harmony and a world illuminated by the light of peace.

The designs of the collection were created with the support and advice of diplomats both domestically and internationally.

Hoa revealed that she and her team had to race against time to ensure everything was finished to the highest standard within just 10 days.

The 32-year-old designer added: “Although the work pressure was quite high and we had to mobilise all our resources, my team and I feel honoured and proud to contribute our small efforts to the success of this performance, as well as to join in the festive atmosphere of our national celebration.” — VNS