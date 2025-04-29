Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Hải Phòng hosts 'The Country is Full of Joy' exhibition

April 29, 2025 - 15:05
The event showcases the significant achievements in the economy, in society and of national security, of both Việt Nam and Hải Phòng during the era of innovation and international integration.

 

Visitors are given more details of what the exhibition has to offer. — VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — A photo and documentary exhibition The Country is Full of Joy has opened at the Exhibition Hall of Hải Phòng City’s Culture, Cinema and Exhibition Centre.

It features over 200 photographs, documents, excerpts and hundreds of valuable books that summarise the heroic historical journey from the resistance wars against France and the US to the Great Victory in 1975, which unified the country. It also showcases the significant achievements for the economy, for society and for national defence and security, of both the nation and Hải Phòng during the era of innovation and international integration.

The Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Hải Phòng, Trần Thị Hoàng Mai, said that the historic victory on April 30, 1975, ushered in a new era for the Vietnamese people - of independence, unity, peace and development. After nearly 40 years of innovation, Việt Nam has made remarkable progress.

Echoing this sentiment, Hải Phòng City has recorded impressive achievements, including a decade of consecutive economic growth exceeding 10 per cent. The city has become an attractive destination for global investors, hosting over 1,000 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from leading corporations such as LG and Pegatron. Traffic and urban infrastructure is becoming increasingly modern, and the cultural and spiritual life of its residents is continually improving.

Hải Phòng is also a pioneer in implementing the Television Stage Project and has exempted tuition fees for students at all levels, along with many other social security initiatives. By the close of 2025, Hải Phòng aims to solidify its role as a major industrial, service and logistics hub, firmly on the path to becoming a civilised, modern city that develops sustainably and integrates deeply with the global community.

The exhibition runs until May 4. VNS

 

Hải Phòng City port socio-economic development

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Ceramics and hot air balloons light up Đồng Nai

Biên Hòa ceramics, with a history spanning centuries and a distinctive glaze, is one of few Vietnamese pottery brands recognised internationally. Now, it’s receiving official recognition through the first large-scale festival ever held in its honour.
Life & Style

UNESCO Vietnam pays tribute to composer Hoàng Vân

Deputy Minister Vũ extended warm congratulations to the family of the late musician, and emphasised that the recognition of "Musician Hoàng Vân’s Collection" by UNESCO is not only a tribute to the musician and his family but also an affirmation of the enduring stature and value of Việt Nam's revolutionary music.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom