Hải Phòng hosts 'The Country is Full of Joy' exhibition

HẢI PHÒNG — A photo and documentary exhibition The Country is Full of Joy has opened at the Exhibition Hall of Hải Phòng City’s Culture, Cinema and Exhibition Centre.

It features over 200 photographs, documents, excerpts and hundreds of valuable books that summarise the heroic historical journey from the resistance wars against France and the US to the Great Victory in 1975, which unified the country. It also showcases the significant achievements for the economy, for society and for national defence and security, of both the nation and Hải Phòng during the era of innovation and international integration.

The Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Hải Phòng, Trần Thị Hoàng Mai, said that the historic victory on April 30, 1975, ushered in a new era for the Vietnamese people - of independence, unity, peace and development. After nearly 40 years of innovation, Việt Nam has made remarkable progress.

Echoing this sentiment, Hải Phòng City has recorded impressive achievements, including a decade of consecutive economic growth exceeding 10 per cent. The city has become an attractive destination for global investors, hosting over 1,000 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from leading corporations such as LG and Pegatron. Traffic and urban infrastructure is becoming increasingly modern, and the cultural and spiritual life of its residents is continually improving.

Hải Phòng is also a pioneer in implementing the Television Stage Project and has exempted tuition fees for students at all levels, along with many other social security initiatives. By the close of 2025, Hải Phòng aims to solidify its role as a major industrial, service and logistics hub, firmly on the path to becoming a civilised, modern city that develops sustainably and integrates deeply with the global community.

The exhibition runs until May 4. VNS