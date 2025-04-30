Party leader attends special art programme celebrating national reunification anniversary

HỒ CHÍ MINH CITY - A special art programme titled “Mùa xuân thống nhất” (the Spring of Reunification) was held in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 as part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event was jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Hồ Chí Minh City People’s Committee and relevant agencies, and broadcast live on Vietnam Television channel 1 (VTV1) and various national and local digital media platforms.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse attended the programme, along with leaders of the Party and State, and heads of central agencies and localities, as well as foreign guests.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng highlighted the historic significance of the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising, culminating in the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, which led to complete victory, ushering Việt Nam into a new era - the era of national independence and socialism.

He emphasised that although 50 years have passed, the triumphant echoes of that historic spring remain forever etched in the nation’s memory - a brilliant chapter of revolutionary heroism and human intellect, recognised globally as a monumental achievement of the 20th century with lasting international and historical relevance.

The minister underlined the role of culture and arts as a vital front during the war and in peacetime, connecting past and future, suffering and joy, dreams and reality. The special programme serves as a profound tribute to previous generations, soldiers and civilians who made great sacrifices for the country’s freedom and independence, stated the official.

The programme featured three acts: "the pain of division and the path to unity”; "the spring of peace”; and "the spring of a new era". These acts captured the great meaning and profound value of the Spring 1975 Victory. April 30, 1975 remains a resplendent milestone in Việt Nam’s history, a day when millions of hearts rejoiced in national reunion.

Interspersed among the art performances were dramatised re-enactments such as The Enemy Suppresses the Revolutionary Movement, Tet Offensive 1968: Light from the Darkest Tunnels, and April 30, 1975: Liberation Day, along with documentaries recounting the stories of soldiers who fell on that day and the nation’s achievements in the 50 years since reunification.

Audiences were treated to stirring performances honouring the April 30 victory and President Ho Chi Minh.