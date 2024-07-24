Bình Thuận introduces Chăm royal artefacts to public

BÌNH THUẬN — A collection of ancient artefacts belonging to the Chăm royal family has recently been put on public display in the coastal province of Bình Thuận.

Võ Thành Huy, deputy director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the public display of the Royal Cultural Heritage Collection will contribute to restoring, preserving and promoting the traditional culture of the Chăm people.

The move is part of the province’s project of preserving and promoting traditional and cultural values of ethnic minority groups, linking with tourism promotion to improve the community's daily life and develop Bình Thuận’s tourism.

The collection consists of over 100 items such as crowns, costumes, and tools dating to the 17th and 18th centuries.

The collection’s highlights are the crowns of King Po Klong Moh Nai and Queen Po Bia Som, which are made of gold and carved with decorative motifs related to the royal culture.

King Po Klong Moh Nai ruled Panduranga, the southernmost land of the ancient Chăm Pa kingdom, now in the provinces of Ninh Thuận and Bình Thuận, from 1622 to 1627.

The Champa Kingdom was an ancient kingdom in central Việt Nam and part of the present-day Central Highlands, from the end of the second century to the beginning of the 19th century.

The collection includes costumes worn by royal family members, and royal ordination documents released by the Kings under the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945).

It also showcases worship objects, household items, weapons, and musical instruments made of different materials, as well as locally made brocade cloth, and fabrics originating from foreign countries.

The collection is the property of Nguyễn Thị Thềm, descendant of the Chăm royal family. It was recognised as a National Historical and Artistic Relic in 1993.

According to the Museum of Bình Thuận Province, the Royal Cultural Heritage Collection was previously kept private for spiritual and religious reasons and safety. However, the museum recently received a nod from descendants to showcase the collection.

The collection is on display at Thềm’s house at Tịnh Mỹ Village in Bắc Bình District’s Phan Thanh Commune.

Ức Viết Vòng, head of the management board of the Chăm Culture Exhibition Centre, said in the near future, the centre will offer training courses on the preservation of the artefacts and skills in tourism and hospitality to members of the royal family.

He added the centre will also work with tourist agencies in Bình Thuận and other provinces to build tours to introduce and promote the Chăm culture and heritage. — VNS