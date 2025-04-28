Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

National consensus is Việt Nam’s core, most sustainable source of strength: French scholar

April 28, 2025 - 21:24
Emphasising the role of national unity in achieving this historic victory, Eric Coudray, history teacher in Annecy, Indochina war expert and doctor of contemporary history at Paul-Valéry University Montpellier, highlighted the importance of reconciliation and national harmony in Việt Nam's development.

 

Eric Coudray, Indochina war expert and doctor of contemporary history at Paul-Valéry University Montpellier. VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Việt Nam’s victory in Spring 1975 was the result of the longing for reunification and the tight organisation of the Liberation Army, with unity based on national consensus being the core and most sustainable source of strength, according to a French scholar.

In an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Eric Coudray, history teacher in Annecy, Indochina war expert and doctor of contemporary history at Paul-Valéry University Montpellier, stressed that April 30, 1975 marked the end of nearly 30 years of continuous struggles that began in September 1945. It was an extremely fierce period in Việt Nam's history, during which the country fought French colonialists and later US imperialists.

Emphasising the role of national unity in achieving this historic victory, Coudray highlighted the importance of reconciliation and national harmony in the country's development.

Reflecting on Việt Nam's development journey 50 years after reunification, he praised the efforts in rebuilding the country after the war, affirming that the end of the war provided the new government with an opportunity to focus on building a unified nation and reconstructing war-torn areas, despite facing numerous challenges.

The true turning point, according to the scholar, came with the 1986 Đổi Mới (Renewal) policy, when Việt Nam opened up its economy, promoted trade, and integrated into the global market.

This policy truly propelled Việt Nam into the process of modernisation, shedding the image of a nation known only for its colonial past, he assessed.

Coudray praised the country’s skillful approach in expanding its partnerships, reconciling with France and the US, thereby emerging as a modern nation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Regarding the France-Việt Nam relations, the scholar said that since 1973, when the two countries resumed their diplomatic relations, their bond has been increasingly strengthened through shared history and culture, and later expanded into areas such as trade, science, education, defence, and tourism.

This relationship has also facilitated Việt Nam's participation in the Francophonie Community, he remarked. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Turning ambition into actions: Việt Nam’s low-emission journey underway

In an interview with Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân ahead of the P4G Summit in Hà Nội, Lê Việt Anh, Deputy Head of the Department of Sectoral Finance and Economics under the Ministry of Finance; member of the P4G Vietnam Summit's Secretariat; and Co-Chair of the P4G National Forum, shares Việt Nam’s expectations as the host country and highlights the pivotal role of international cooperation and experience in supporting the country’s transition towards a low-emission, sustainable economy.
Opinion

Small farmers must be centre of food systems in Việt Nam

Việt Nam News reporter Khánh Dương spoke to Donal Brown, Associate Vice-President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on climate-resilient smart agriculture on the occasion of his attendance at the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom