UN University for Peace Ambassador highlights Việt Nam's peace building efforts

GENEVA — Ambassador David Fernández Puyana, Permanent Observer of the Permanent Delegation of the University for Peace to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, has praised Việt Nam's peace building efforts as well as the country’s socio-economic development and international integrational achievements.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Geneva on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Việt Nam, Puyana acknowledged that the victory on April 30, 1975 was a significant milestone in the country's history, as well as for the world during that period, as it marked a day of reunification for the Vietnamese people and demonstrated the importance of the efforts made by President Hồ Chí Minh and other Vietnamese leaders.

He highlighted the importance of Việt Nam joining the United Nations just two years after the country’s reunification, showing that Việt Nam is a peace-loving nation - one of the essential conditions for joining the UN system.

“We always need role models, and we take Việt Nam's example, especially its reconciliation process, as a model for building and fostering peace, as well as for building trust in the world,” said the ambassador.

With his experience in promoting cooperation with Việt Nam - most recently through a visit to Hà Nội to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University for Peace and the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, Puyana praised Việt Nam and Hà Nội as symbols of peace, serving as a typical and ideal centre for promoting and developing peaceful solutions for both the region and the world.

The ambassador said that during his visits to Việt Nam, he has learned much about the importance of resilience and the vitality of a dynamic society. Today, Việt Nam stands as one of the most important countries in Southeast Asia, with impressive economic growth, reflecting how innovation and technology are becoming part of everyday life for the Vietnamese people, as well as the vital role played by higher education institutions and universities in Việt Nam.

Puyana also mentioned Việt Nam's “bamboo diplomacy,” describing it as an effective policy in a world still facing many uncertainties and potential risks. He affirmed that this is one of the most beautiful and meaningful metaphors for flexibility, which is a crucial element in diplomacy.

In recent years, Việt Nam has shown the world its flexibility and its commitment to dialogue in addressing challenges. Throughout its history, Việt Nam has endured wars, yet today it maintains strong relations with many countries. This highlights the importance of dialogue, he added. — VNA/VNS