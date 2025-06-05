Vietnamese PM’s visit to Estonia expected to open up new chapter in bilateral relations: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Estonia marks a milestone in bilateral relationship, paving the way for its new phase of development via both Government and business channels, particularly key areas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a diplomat has said.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Europe ahead of the trip, Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland and Estonia Phạm Thị Thanh Bình noted that this is the first visit by a Vietnamese Government leader to the Baltic nation since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992. During the visit, several cooperation agreements will be signed, underlining a strong political commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations and creating fresh momentum for economic, digital transformation and educational partnerships.

Reviewing the diplomatic ties since their establishment, Bình assessed that despite geographical distance, the relationship has steadily been strengthened, built on the foundation of friendship, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to the diplomat, although two-way trade remains modest – currently below US$100 million annually, the potential for cooperation is substantial.

Việt Nam exports many key products to Estonia, including electronics, garments and textiles, aquatic products, footwear and wooden goods. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the value of Vietnamese shipments to the European nation amounted to $12 million in the first quarter of 2025, an annual increase of 56 per cent. Việt Nam’s imports from Estonia, meanwhile, rose to $5.8 million, up 108.1 per cent.

Estonia’s strength in technology and innovation makes it an ideal partner for Việt Nam to exchange experience and collaborate on digital transformation initiatives.

Bình added that Việt Nam and Estonia have also maintained close coordination and mutual support in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN–EU cooperation and other forums spanning global matters like sustainable development, cybersecurity, education and digital transformation. Estonia was one of the first EU member states to ratify the EU – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

On the prospects of bilateral ties following the PM’s visit, the ambassador expressed her confidence that with strong political will from senior leaders and growing interest from businesses, scholars and people of both countries, the two sides can look forward to an innovative, effective and future-oriented partnership.

She affirmed that Việt Nam views Estonia not only as a partner in the Baltic region, but also as a key gateway to access the EU market and its technology edge. Conversely, Estonia can see Việt Nam as a dynamic partner, a vast market and a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia. — VNS