US promotes agricultural products to Vietnamese consumers

HCM CITY — The “US Agricultural Discovery” programme, co-hosted by the US Department of Agriculture and the US Consulate General in HCM City, kicked off in the southern hub on July 19 as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1995–2025).

The programme brought together 30 entities, including 15 US trade associations and 15 Vietnamese businesses, showcasing a wide variety of agricultural products such as grains, fruits, meat, eggs, and processed foods made of US-imported ingredients.

Carolee A. Williamson, acting US Consul General in HCM City, stated that in 2025, the US diplomatic mission in Việt Nam and her agency have been organising a series of events highlighting key achievements over the past three decades since Việt Nam and the US established diplomatic relations.

As the first of its kind in Việt Nam, the event is expected to offer engaging experiences for visitors, while fostering cultural and culinary exchange between the two countries, she said.

According to Carolee, both Vietnamese and American consumers place great importance on safe and healthy products, therefore, every US product exported to Việt Nam reflects the US’s commitment to quality standards.

Besides agricultural products, the two-day event offers a chance for visitors to explore US unique products, such as cotton-based fashion items and products for pets.

Đặng Thị Đông Phương, representing the associations of poultry and eggs, potato, dairy and California raisin of the US in Việt Nam, noted that while the US and Việt Nam boast diverse agricultural products, each has its own unique characteristics that complement and support one another well. She added that in addition to fresh produce, the US is also major supplier of agricultural raw materials for Việt Nam’s processing industry, including corn and soybeans.

US agricultural associations hope to widely promote their highest quality and freshest products to Vietnamese consumers, Phương said, expressing her wish that culinary and cultural exchange activities will help boost trade, contributing to building a balanced and sustainable partnership between the two countries. — VNA/VNS