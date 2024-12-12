Doctors save Lao child in critical condition

SƠN LA — Sơn La Provincial General Hospital has successfully treated a Lao child who was admitted with fever, difficulty breathing and severe pain in the soles of her feet.

N.L., 11 years old, from Et District in Laos' Houaphanh Province, was brought to the hospital’s paediatrics ward with extreme fatigue.

After examination, the patient was diagnosed with severe respiratory failure, multiple organ failure and sepsis.

Realising the child's critical condition, the doctors quickly performed a consultation to come up with the most effective treatment.

The patient was actively cured with mechanical ventilation, high-dose combination antibiotics, a blood transfusion and a fluid infusion, combined with intravenous nutrition, surgical curettage to drain abscesses, and the removal of dead bone to treat osteomyelitis.

Aware of the family's poverty, Sơn La General Hospital used its charity fund to support free meals for the child's family members.

After nearly a month of intensive treatment, the patient's health has stabilised. Doctors say she eats well and the surgical wound is beginning to heal.

The child was discharged from the hospital and returned to Laos to continue treatment at a medical facility near her house.

With high-quality infrastructure and equipment, the hospital is constantly innovating the spirit of serving patients and improving its professional techniques. Over the years, Sơn La Provincial General Hospital has become a trusted healthcare provider for local ethnic people and some provinces in northern Laos. — VNS