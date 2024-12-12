Foreign sailor brought ashore for emergency medical treatment

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Competent forces in the south-central province of Bình Định have successfully rescued a foreign sailor who had suffered serious injuries and brought him ashore for emergency medical care, the provincial Border Guard Command reported on December 12.

The unit said the sailor is Zainal Abidin, 54, an Indonesian national aboard the Singapore-flagged vessel Kota Gaya which was en route from China to Singapore. He sustained severe injuries to his face and left eye as the vessel was about 290 nautical miles off Quy Nhơn port.

The ship’s captain immediately diverted the vessel toward the waters near the port to seek medical assistance. Upon receiving the incident, the Border Guard Command directed its medical team and the Quy Nhơn Border Gate Station to coordinate with the Quy Nhơn Maritime Port Authority in safely transferring the injured sailor to the provincial General Hospital on December 12.

The seaman is now reported to be in stable condition and recovering. — VNS