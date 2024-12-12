Transport ministry welcomes flying taxi initiative, calls for caution

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has responded to the south-central province Bình Định's proposal to introduce flying taxi services to boost local tourism, showing interest, but highlighting the need for careful planning and regulatory groundwork.

Flying taxis, also known as e-VTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), have gained attention worldwide.

In China, plans are in place to roll out e-VTOL services as early as 2025, with large-scale operations targeted for 2035. In Thailand, e-VTOL trials for commercial use are expected to start in 2025, focusing on popular tourist hotspots like Phuket and Koh Samui.

While progress is being made, global regulations for flying taxis are still in the early stages. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has encouraged countries to collaborate on safety and operational standards.

In October 2024, Bình Định Province's officials formally requested approval to test flying taxis. The idea is to improve mobility for residents and visitors while boosting the coastal locality's tourism.

The transport ministry has expressed support for the idea, recognising its potential benefits, but noted that the proposal is wanting in specific details, such as a legal framework, safety measures and implementation plans.

But it has encouraged Bình Định to refine its proposal by working with key agencies like the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security. This collaboration will help ensure the project is sustainable and compliant with national policies.

The transport ministry also underlined the recently approved People’s Air Defence Law, effective July 2025, which regulates unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ministry urged the province to base its legal efforts on this law to ensure legal consistency .

Việt Nam currently has no regulations for managing or operating flying taxis. Bình Định’s flying taxi proposal marks the country’s first move toward adopting this cutting-edge technology.

Though still in its infancy, the idea holds promise for transforming local travel and attracting more visitors to the province. — VNS