Sheraton Saigon markets Tết gift collection

HCM CITY -- Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers has debuted its premium Tết gift collection with luxurious designs, and it is expected to be the top choice for guests looking for gifts to deliver love and respect on the occasion of Tết, the biggest national celebration of Vietnamese people.

With two boxes, the special gift collection titled Lưu Niên Cát or Eternal Luck is inspired by the combination of Lưu Niên, which means long lasting, and “Cát”, which means good, representing the blessings for the new year.

Adorned with two main colors - the signature red of Tết and gold, the Lưu Niên Cát collection introduces two hampers with eye-catching appearances with exquisite design and meticulous craftmanship, carried by a charm handle and locked by two leather straps.

Designed with elegance and functionality, each hamper is not only the heartfelt gift for the year of the Dragon, but also an iconic fashion accessory.

In red, the first trunk called Minh Châu or The Emerald Pearl is the signature of Tết while the second named Kim Bửu, or The Golden Gem, is featured in gold exemplifying prosperity and plentitude as a fabulous trunk.

The trunks boast premium delicacies accompanied with five or six items. The top drawer is accompanied by options for two teas or one wine while the bottom drawer presents handcrafted cookie and roasted items.

The pineapple cookie is the highlight, bringing a mild sweetness with sensational aroma, buttery skin with coconut flavor and fresh yet golden pineapple jam fillings with a refreshing sour and sweet mixture.

Based on the Asian custom, a pineapple cookie is served on the first day of the Lunar New Year with hot tea.

Other items include roasted nuts such as almonds, cashews and dried hibiscus flowers. The thoughtfully selected delicacies with different items cater to diverse tastes for such a warm gathering.

Both packages of the 2024 Tết gift collection are priced at VNĐ 1,588,000++ per box and are available at the hotel’s hamper booth until February 8.

For more information, call +84 28 3827 2828 or access via the link: https://forms.gle/B1b7ZwPcdtsZdASQ6. VNS