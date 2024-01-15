New Vietnamese animated films entertain public

HÀ NỘI - Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company (VAJTC) has announced the release of new animated films on their Youtube channel - Phim Hoạt Hình Việt Nam.

According to screenwriter Phạm Thanh Hà, head of the Script Department at the VAJTC, 11 films produced in 2023 were valued for their high quality and were granted permission for distribution by the National Film Censorship Board. Besides the traditional genres of 2D films, there were also 3D and computer-generated paper-cut films, which contributed to the diversity of animation styles in Vietnamese cinema.

The highlights of the film lineup are three historical animated films – computer-generated paper-cut film Đinh Tiên Hoàng Đế (Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng), 2D film Tiếng Cồng Núi Nưa (The Gong Sound of Nưa Mountain), and 3D film Anh Hùng Núi Tản (The Hero of Tản Mountain).

The Hero of Tản Mountain tells the classic story of the battle between Sơn Tinh (Mountain God) and Thủy Tinh (Water God), as well as the struggle of the Vietnamese to reclaim the land from the water since ancient times, in a fresh and modern approach. Viewers can enjoy the familiar ancient tale through magnificent 3D visuals and impressive visual effects that are expected to provide a new and engaging experience.

The Gong Sound of Nưa Mountain is about the uprising led by celebrated national heroine Triệu Thị Trinh (aka Lady Triệu) against northern feudal rule in the third century, thereby celebrating the heroic spirit and courage of Vietnamese women. It is one of the few historical animated films that vividly portrays historical figures on the screen with depth. The character of Lady Triệu is no longer confined to historical accounts but becomes relatable, vibrant, and has a soul and emotions, creating a sense of affection among viewers.

“Another success lies in its storytelling approach, the cinematic camera angles, and the improved animation 2D genre. Combined with epic and grandiose music that carries a sense of legend, The Gong Sound of Nưa Mountain stands out as a captivating historical animated film of 2023,” Hà said.

Meanwhile, Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng impressed viewers with its intricate and creative computer-generated paper-cut animation style. It revolves around the image of the national hero and first Vietnamese Emperor Đinh Bộ Lĩnh (924-979) who defeated the twelve lords, unified the country and laid the foundation for the establishment of Vietnamese independence and political unity in the 10th century.

Besides historical genre, VAJTC has also introduced new episodes of animated series that have become close friends of young viewers in recent years, such as Hiệp Sĩ Nghé Vàng (The Golden Buffalo Knight), Chiếc Mặt Nạ Min Hô (The Mask of Min Hô) and Chiến Binh Mèo Mũi Đỏ (Red Nose Cat Warrior).

Other animated films in the 2023 film lineup are set in fairy worlds with touching and profound life lessons - Khoảng Trời Mơ Ước (Dreamy Sky), Vùng Đất Xanh (Greenland), Cú Ném Bóng Thần Sầu (The Melancholic Ball Throw), Rừng Xanh Nổi Giận (Angry Green Forest) and Bà Già Siêu Quậy (The Mischievous Granny).

Artist Phạm Ngọc Tuấn, the General Director of the VAJTC, emphasised that the company will seek to ensure that film production plans for 2024 are completed on schedule and with excellent quality.

VAJTC is working on four animated films that are expected to be finished this year, including 2D film Liên Kết (Connection) and three computer-generated paper-cut films – Thanh Âm Hi Vọng (Voice of Hope), Hiệp Sỹ Lợn Hồng (Pink Pig Knight) and Sự Tích Hoa Trạng Nguyên (The Legend of Christmas Flowers).

“VAJTC will continue to strengthen our efforts in building the image and brand. We will also incorporate new technologies into the film production process, ensuring the application of the latest advancements. At the same time, we will focus on training staff and artists to enhance the quality of films and meet the increasing demands of viewers and the market,” he said.

“We aim to fulfill the mission of nurturing the development of the young generations by providing them with an entertaining and meaningful channel,” he added. — VNS