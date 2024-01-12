Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Autobiography of well-known historian released

January 12, 2024 - 09:00

The autobiography of well-known historian and cultural researcher Nguyễn Đình Tư, writer of many books and documents on Southern history and culture, has been released.  

 

LEGENDARY HISTORIAN - 104-year-old historian and cultural researcher Nguyễn Đình Tư, writer of many books and documents on Southern history and culture, lives in HCM City. Photo courtesy of HCM City General Publishing House. 

HCM CITY — The autobiography of well-known historian and cultural researcher Nguyễn Đình Tư, writer of many books and documents on Southern history and culture, has been released.  

The work, Đi Qua Trăm Năm - Nguyễn Đình Tư (A Century of Living- Nguyễn Đình Tư), is published by the Hồ Chí Minh City General Publishing House.

The publication celebrates writer Tư’s 104th birthday. 

Apart from featuring the writer’s life and career, the autobiography also outlines the development of the South and Gia Định-Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in particular. 

The book includes nine chapters featuring Tư’s memories of his childhood in his native province of Nghệ An before moving to the South with his family, and his difficulties and challenges in life. 

His writing career is also highlighted.

HIS STORY - Cover of the autobiography of well-known historian and cultural researcher Nguyễn Đình Tư. The work, Đi Qua Trăm Năm - Nguyễn Đình Tư (A Century of Living - Nguyễn Đình Tư), is published by the Hồ Chí Minh City General Publishing House. Photo courtesy of the publisher. 

Tư lives in HCM City. He has released more than 60 books on the history of the south of Việt Nam. 

His highlighted book, Gia Định – Sài Gòn – Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh: Dặm Dài Lịch Sử (1698-2020) (Gia Định – Sài Gòn – HCM City: A Mile of History), won a prestigious annual history prize named after the revolutionary and philosopher Prof. Trần Văn Giàu.

The work was published in February 2023 to celebrate the 325th anniversary of Sài Gòn - Chợ Lớn - Gia Định - HCM City.

It consists of two volumes. Each volume has around 800 pages with 80 chapters.

It depicts the history and development of the city in all fields of politics, administrative activities, economics, society, culture, education, health, religion, and sports since the city was established in 1698 to 2020.

To complete the book, Tư spent more than 20 years visiting libraries and archive centres in the city and neighbouring provinces to collect research, documents and news articles on the city.

Tư said at the awards ceremony in HCM City that he hoped his book, Gia Định – Sài Gòn – Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh: Dặm Dài Lịch Sử (1698-2020), would be a valuable source for people, especially university students, to find any information related to the city.

Tư was awarded a medal for the cause of Vietnamese history given by the Việt Nam Association of Historical Sciences.

His autobiography, Đi Qua Trăm Năm- Nguyễn Đình Tư, is available in bookstores and online shopping websites. – VNS

 

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Animation nation

No matter how old you are, we all love a good cartoon. Here in Việt Nam, young animators are kicking up a storm producing top-class cartoons that are shown all over the world. And they hope to start integrating Vietnamese culture into their animations to spread even more positive vibes from this animation nation!
Life & Style

Mother of pearl mosaic craft village

With a history of nearly 1,000 years of traditional craft, Chuôn Ngọ village is the ancestral land of mother-of-pearl mosaics. With skillful hands, artisans here have turned discarded seashells into sophisticated masterpieces that echo the pride of the country.

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom