Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival to be held in Điện Biên Province

ĐIỆN BIÊN – Japan is home to the cherry blossom, which is adored by visitors around the world. However, not many people are aware that Điện Biên Province is also home to a stunning cherry blossom oasis that draws visitors to Flower Island.

Visitors will have a chance to admire the beauty of 3,000 Japanese cherry blossom trees at the 2024 Cherry Blossom - Điện Biên Phủ Festival, taking place from January 12 to 14 at Flower Island of Pá Khoang Lake, Điện Biên Phủ City.

The 2024 Cherry Blossom - Điện Biên Phủ Festival celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan.

The Cherry Blossom - Điện Biên Phủ Festival was first held in 2018. The Điện Biên Provincial Party Committee has upgraded it to a provincial-scale festival in 2024.

The festival aims to promote the awe-inspiring landscape and heritage of Điện Biên Province and promote investment and tourism between Điện Biên Province and Japan.

According to Trần Lệ, Director of Trần Lệ Cherry Blossom JSC, it is expected that cherry blossoms will bloom on the occasion of the festival in the middle of January without using stimulants, but rather completely naturally.

The two-day festival will include a series of activities featuring both Vietnamese and Japanese cultural identities such as the Japanese and Điện Biên Province traditional wine event, the Japanese and Mông ethnic pot dishes event, Japanese - Vietnamese traditional folk games, and a cooking competition.

Visitors will have a chance to try their hand at the Japanese tea ceremony, kimono traditional dress, and Mochi (Japanese traditional cake) making class.

Besides cultural and culinary activities, the 2024 Cherry Blossom - Điện Biên Phủ Festival also features sports competitions, including the Điện Biên Phủ Marathon with 1,500 runners expected to participate and the Open KAYAK Boat Race.

Exhibition of high-quality Điện Biên agricultural products and OCOP products, as well as cultural and tourism services, will also be displayed.

With the theme of "Experience Pá Khoang - Enjoy Cherry Blossoms", the opening ceremony of the 2024 Cherry Blossom Festival - Điện Biên Phủ will take place at 8pm at the May 7 Square in Điện Biên Phủ City on January 12. – VNS