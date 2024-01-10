Artist expresses his inner mind in debut solo exhibition

HCM CITY Earth, water, air, fire and the inner mind are major themes of artworks by Nguyễn Duy Nhựt, which are on display in his debut solo exhibition at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition entitled “The Light and Instinct of Arts” displays 100 paintings and sculptures in cubism, abstract and surrealism.

The works are arranged to create installation works reflecting the four elements of nature – earth, water, air, and fire.

They also express the artist’s experiments to discover these four elements and seek answers for the connection between humans and nature.

Nhựt, a graduate of the HCM City Fine Arts University, said through his experiments, he worried about the disconnection between humans and nature. People needed to reconnect with basic elements to create a new balance and deeper understanding between humans and the universe.

“The exhibition is not only a space to express what I feel, but also a journey to let us understand more about our nature, and our relationship with the universe, where we are living,” he said.

The artist also set up a space to describe his inner mind.

He said he did not sketch before painting, and just needed colours to create his works.

“Believing in my instinct helps me to experience art in my own way and my own world,” he said.

Nhựt invited visual artists Lê Minh Viễn, Nguyễn Đông Hồ, Dustin Nguyễn, and Khiết Tường to create new experiences for art lovers.

The artists installed LED screens around the exhibition to let viewers enjoy art works together with sound and visual effects.

Viewers can also scan QR codes at the event to experience the virtual space of the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open until January 10. The museum is at 97A Phó Đức Chính Street in District 1. VNS