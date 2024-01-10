Đà Nẵng to open first pedestrian street on Bạch Đằng Street

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central coastal city of Đà Nẵng is conducting a trial run of its first pedestrian street in the first quarter of this year on Bạch Đằng Street from the Dragon Bridge to the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Bridge.

The trial pedestrian section is on Bạch Đằng Street on the western bank of the Hàn River, extending to the intersection of Duy Tân - Trần Thị Lý, with a length of 1.2km, connecting to the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Bridge, with a length of 513m.

The pedestrian street will operate from 3:00pm to midnight daily.

According to the plan, from 3:00pm to midnight daily, the extended section of Bạch Đằng Street will use one lane on the east side for parking and mobile stalls.

Initially, Đà Nẵng plans to allocate three groups with 12 mobile stalls along the entire east sidewalk of the extended Bạch Đằng Street, and five groups with 15 mobile stalls on one of the lanes.

In addition, on the pedestrian street, there will be various selfie points, installation of free Wi-Fi posts, directions to the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Bridge, mural paintings, and a main stage in a landscape square opposite Bình Minh 6 Street.

According to the Department of Tourism of Đà Nẵng, the pedestrian street will organise two main groups of activities. These include cultural and artistic activities, community activities, and services for residents and tourists at the APEC Park.

Performances such as EDM and DJs will be organised on the main stage every night, linked with businesses to organise large-scale music concerts and events.

In addition to using the road on festive occasions, peak seasons, and other times in the year, Đà Nẵng will host additional festivals such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Dragon Dance Festival, Beer Festival, Food Festival, and Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Moreover, the city also encourages street art forms such as portrait painting, magic shows, balloon art, rhythmic gymnastics, street music, fashion shows, and flash mobs.

The second group of activities includes utilising food vehicles and mobile shops to serve drinks and fast food and sell souvenirs. — VNS