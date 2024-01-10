Mother of pearl mosaic craft village

With a history of nearly 1,000 years of traditional craft, Chuôn Ngọ village is the ancestral land of mother-of-pearl mosaics. With skillful hands, artisans here have turned discarded seashells into sophisticated masterpieces that echo the pride of the country.
The ‘Iran Film Week in Hà Nội’ held by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Việt Nam is a cultural activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Việt Nam.
The rice offering ceremony of the La Chí ethnic people in Hà Giang Province is one of the oldest traditions upheld today. This ceremony signifies their wish and hope for next year's harvest after a bountiful year.