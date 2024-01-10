Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Mother of pearl mosaic craft village

January 10, 2024 - 10:57
With a history of nearly 1,000 years of traditional craft, Chuôn Ngọ village is the ancestral land of mother-of-pearl mosaics. With skillful hands, artisans here have turned discarded seashells into sophisticated masterpieces that echo the pride of the country.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Preserving Vietnamese heritage

Want to get ahead? Then get a hat! Conical hats are synonymous with Việt Nam and in Long Hồ town, Vĩnh Long Province, generations of residents have been crafting this beautiful headwear.
Life & Style

Rice offering ceremony

The rice offering ceremony of the La Chí ethnic people in Hà Giang Province is one of the oldest traditions upheld today. This ceremony signifies their wish and hope for next year's harvest after a bountiful year.

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom