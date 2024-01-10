Talented young violinist performs annual concert for charity

Trần Lê Quang Tiến began studying the violin at a young age in the Hà Nội Music Academy. He is now in his fourth year of specialised violin studies at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts. The 21-year-old artist has won numerous international awards, including the Special Prize for Outstanding Performance of Contemporary Works at the Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in 2017.

Every year, Tiến and his older sister, pianist Trần Lê Bảo Quyên, who is also a masterful pianist, come back to Việt Nam for their annual charity concert Le Chauffage (Warmth).

Việt Nam News reporter Trần Khánh An chats with Tiến about Le Chauffage No 4.

Can you reveal the repertoire of your concert?

The whole programme will be revealed during the concert. What we can say right now is the set list and composers for the concert range from the early Baroque era from the 17th century to the Romantic era.

Among Baroque, Classical and Romantic, what is your favourite era? Who is your favourite composer in that era?

I do not have a favourite era. I also have a lot more than just one or two composers in my favourite list, like Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Brahms, just to name a few. It all depends on what I feel like listening to at certain moments.

What do you think of the common prejudice that classical music is "only for people with taste"?

Despite classical music being of a different genre requiring a different approach compared to pop and modern music, it should still be a type of music and art form that anyone can enjoy regardless of background and age. While classical music might also not be for everyone, we are seeking to give it more exposure and to encourage everyone, especially the younger generations, to actively engage, explore, and lend a hand to support the classical arts.

Why have you and your sister been holding an annual charity concert series titled Le Chauffage since 2019?

The charity concert series has become a crucial yearly concert for us, both as classical musicians and as two people wanting to give back to the community. Through Le Chauffage and with different partnerships for the concert, we hope to raise a considerable amount to assist the less fortunate than us.

Returning to Việt Nam to perform during the Tết Lunar New Year holiday after studying and working in Germany, does the concert also bring warmth to you and your family?

It is such a privilege for us to be able to return home to perform annually for our dear concertgoers and also for our family. Being reunited with our family and friends is not something we take for granted and it gives us a great amount of love and strength. A huge reason that we have the opportunity to do this every year is due to the support from our family, friends, and classical music fans or even just curious people wanting to experience a classical music recital.

Both you and your sister now have a national and international reputation, what is your plans in Việt Nam besides the Le Chauffage?

Aside from doing the Le Chauffage concert every year, we are also hoping to be able to do more concerts in Việt Nam and to be able to travel back to do so. For now, we are both looking forward to, in the present and future, helping to spread the influence and presence of classical music in our home country. VNS