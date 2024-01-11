Society
January 11, 2024 - 10:30
No matter how old you are, we all love a good cartoon. Here in Việt Nam, young animators are kicking up a storm producing top-class cartoons that are shown all over the world. And they hope to start integrating Vietnamese culture into their animations to spread even more positive vibes from this animation nation!

Preserving Vietnamese heritage

Want to get ahead? Then get a hat! Conical hats are synonymous with Việt Nam and in Long Hồ town, Vĩnh Long Province, generations of residents have been crafting this beautiful headwear.

