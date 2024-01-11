Phú Yên Province farmer harvests giant cassava

PHÚ YÊN – A farmer in Sơn Long Commune in Phú Yên Province has harvested what is thought to be the largest cassava ever grown in the province: It measures nearly two metres long and weighs 15kg.

The cassava was harvested from Bùi Thị Lựu’s cassava farm, according to Sơn Long Commune People’s Committee on January 10.

Lựu said a lot of cassavas grow up to 10kg and require tools like hoe and crowbar to harvest them instead of picking them by hand as usual.

The cassavas are sold to traders at VNĐ3,000 per kilogramme.

Chairman of the Sơn Long People’s Committee, Đào Đức Hải, said this year the cassava harvest has been great and fetches good prices.

Cassava is used in Việt Nam for cooking regular foods or processed into powder for baking and other uses. – VNS