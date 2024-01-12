Bến Tre to develop unique tourism products, make tourism key industry

BẾN TRE — Bến Tre is seeking to make its tourism an important industry and one of the leading cultural and eco-tourism destinations in the Mekong Delta for visitors.

Annual tourism revenue is targeted through 2025 to reach from VNĐ2.3 trillion to VNĐ3.2 trillion (US$ 94.2 million to $131 million), with an annual growth rate of between 22 and 25 per cent.

In this period, Bến Tre aims to welcome around 2.3 million to 3 million visitors per year, of which international tourists will account for 40 to 45 per cent to maintain an average annual growth rate of visitors of 12 - 15 per cent.

Then, through 2030, Bến Tre targets turning tourism into a key industry with sustainable development. It will become an attractive and competitive destination, and one of the leading regions in the Mekong Delta in terms of tourism.

The revenue goal for this period will be VNĐ3.8 trillion to VNĐ6 trillion and at least 3.2 million to 5 million visits every year, with 46-48 per cent of them being international tourists.

According to the deputy chairman of Bến Tre People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thị Bé Mười, to reach the goal, the province is carrying out solutions such as restructuring its tourism in a more professional and modern way, and creating favourable conditions to attract international tourists to Bến Tre.

The province is increasing investment attraction and tourism development that focuses on key areas and strengths, as well as developing tourism products and promoting tourism.

Bến Tre Province is facilitating the rapid development of its domestic tourism market and the effective utilisation of international tourists, especially tourists who spend more and stay longer.

The province is also developing a wide range of tourism products and linking them to other industries and goods, with the motto of “making the tourist experience the central focus”, and making use of local cultural heritage.

Bến Tre Province will effectively cooperate on tourism development with HCM City and other cities and provinces in Mekong Delta.

Bến Tre is also focusing on the development of community-based, rural tourism, especially tourism products that incorporate rural sceneries, local culture, craft products and craft villages.

It aims to build its tourism brand as the land of coconut, relying on its potential, natural advantages and history to build a safe, attractive, hospitable tourism destination.

Bến Tre's tourism strengths include beautiful and relaxing rural sceneries, favourable weather, tourism models related to coconuts and other types of fruit, and traditional craft villages.

In 2023, local tourism has had a good recovery and tourism has grown through promotion and tourism connection events.

During the year, Bến Tre welcomed more than 2.2 million tourists (397,962 international visits), an increase of 72 per cent over the same period last year.

Revenue was estimated at nearly VNĐ2.8 trillion, up 77 per cent over the same period last year. – VNS