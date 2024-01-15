Society
HCM City Tết book fair to promote reading culture

January 15, 2024 - 08:03

READING AT TẾT - Residents visit the annual Tết Book Fair, one of the most popular attractions in HCM City during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài

HCM CITY – A series of activities to promote reading culture will be offered at the annual HCM City Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair, which will take place from February 7-14 (or December 27 to January 5 on the lunar calendar) in District 1.

The event, themed “Xuân Yêu Thương – Tết Sum Vầy” (Spring of Love – Tết Gathering), is organised by the city Department of Information and Communications to create an entertaining and cultural activity for residents and visitors during the Tết holiday.

The fair will display around 3,000 book titles of various topics from the city’s major publishers and book distributors such as Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, Phương Nam Books, and HCM City General Publishing House.

The highlight of the fair will be an exhibition zone featuring publications and poets to celebrate Tết, news articles written by President Hồ Chí Minh from 1954 to 1964, and publications by Party and State leaders.

The showcase will also include documents, photos and publications to mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), and the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army.  

Photos and publications on HCM City’s achievements in different fields will be featured as well.

The HCM City Journalists Association will display more than 100 special publications to welcome Tết from the city’s major newspapers and magazines such as Tuổi Trẻ (Youth), Thanh Niên (Young People) and Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn).

This year, the publishers will introduce hundreds of e-books and audio books at the event.

The fair will also feature several talks between authors and cultural experts and visitors, book introductions, and music performances.

A kid’s zone and a reading space will be set up as well.

One highlight will be the organiser will give books as Lunar New Year’s gift to readers who visit the Tết Book Fair on the first day of Lunar New Year on February 10.

The Tết Book Fair will take place on Lê Lợi Street in District 1. It is expected to attract around 1 million visitors. — VNS

 

