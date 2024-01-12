Presidents of Việt Nam, Indonesia enjoy martial arts performances

HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo watched a martial arts and musical programme performed by athletes, soldiers, and artists of the Vietnam People’s Army in Hà Nội on January 12.

The event, part of a state visit to Việt Nam by the Indonesian leader, featured performances of Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art of the archipelago nation.

Pencak Silat entered Việt Nam in 1989 and has become one of the strengths of Việt Nam at major sports tournaments in Southeast Asia and the world.

Traditional martial arts of Việt Nam were also performed in the presence of the two Presidents and senior officials.

Participants also enjoyed performances of traditional songs and dances of the two countries.

Earlier the same day, President Thưởng hosted a welcome ceremony for and held talks with President Widodo. VNA/VNS