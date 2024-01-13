Flower fantasia

Xuân Quan village in Hưng Yên Province is famous for its flower gardens. More than 500 florist households are gearing up for the biggest season of the year – the upcoming Lunar New Year festival or Tết. And that means one thing… Xuân Quan is in full bloom!
No matter how old you are, we all love a good cartoon. Here in Việt Nam, young animators are kicking up a storm producing top-class cartoons that are shown all over the world. And they hope to start integrating Vietnamese culture into their animations to spread even more positive vibes from this animation nation!
With a history of nearly 1,000 years of traditional craft, Chuôn Ngọ village is the ancestral land of mother-of-pearl mosaics. With skillful hands, artisans here have turned discarded seashells into sophisticated masterpieces that echo the pride of the country.