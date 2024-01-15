City Writers’ Association honours best literary works in 2023

HCM CITY – A biography of late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt compiled by author Hoàng Lại Giang was named the best literary work of 2023 by the HCM City Writers' Association.

The publication titled Võ Văn Kiệt – Trí Tuệ và Sáng Tạo (Võ Văn Kiệt – Wisdom and Creativity) consists of three books highlighting the late leader’s contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, and the renewal, construction and defence of the country.

Born in 1922 in Vĩnh Long Province’s Vũng Liêm District, Võ Văn Kiệt, real name Phan Văn Hòa and also known as Sáu Dân, started his revolutionary activities at the age of 16.

He served as prime minister from 1991 to 1997. He was one of the most prominent political leaders to lead the renewal (Đổi Mới) policy.

He passed away in June 2008 at the age of 86.

Võ Văn Kiệt – Trí Tuệ và Sáng Tạo was published by the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House.

Author Giang, whose real name is Nguyễn Văn Bé, was born in 1938 in Bình Định Province. After graduating from Hà Nội General University (now Hà Nội University of Science), he worked at the Literature Publishing House in 1965.

In 1977, he moved to the south and worked at the publishing house’s branch in HCM City. He retired in 1998.

The association also granted prizes for the best children’s literary work to poem book Sài Gòn Sót Mấy Con Ve (Cicadas in Sài Gòn) by Trung Dũng KQĐ.

The work is published by the Kim Đồng Publishing House for children aged six to 11 years old.

The prize for the best young author was granted to Huỳnh Trọng Khang for the 252-page book Bể Trăng Côi (Lonely Moon), released by the Trẻ (Youth) Pubilshing House.

According to writer Bích Ngân, the association’s chairwoman, although the association faced challenges in 2023, it cooperated with publishers and book companies to release new books by its members and host activities to honour authors who made great contributions to the development of literature.

In 2024, the association will focus on training young authors and translators, and organise activities to boost its members’ creativity and inspiration to create better works.

It will also collaborate with the city Department of Culture and Sports to develop the project of bringing Vietnamese literature overseas. – VNS