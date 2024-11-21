Neighbourhood beats: Hà Nội’s block parties

Alex Reeves (@afreeves23)

No, this isn’t an article about the twenty years of an electro indie-rock band, but it is perhaps a nudge towards an emerging local scene that captures the care-free early noughties nature of that time, right here in Hanoi. In the ‘expat’ community, block parties are back.

From a little digging, it appears the earliest of these block parties was actually as recent as 2018 in Đặng Thai Mai. Fast-forward and it’s made a post-COVID return in recent years with a revamped list of venues but retaining its musical core. With no physical roadblocks, this is an atypical take giving revellers the chance to experience a variety of genres at only VNĐ100k per ticket. Included is a drink and access to each of the three venues, motivating attendees to take in the different vibes of each spot as they wander through a Tây Hồ evening.

The Bottle Shop is more than what it says on the tin, Hà Nội's widest purveyor of the craft beverage scene also has an all-too-rare beer garden located just behind. The vinyl focus out back complements the craft array in the front but it's far from the hipster paradise one might expect with a broad spectrum of punters through the door.

Whisky Mystics (W2M) do what they do best by keeping the spirit of the old Doors bar kicking through live instrumental performances, think blues, rock and soul with easy no-nonsense drinks. The Snug rounds things off with as close to an Irish pub as you can find in the city these days, good energy and music. The next iteration of this party rolls in on December 21 with festive cheer.

A few kilometres south, a very different block party is afoot in arguably Hà Nội's trendiest neighbourhood. Trúc Bạch is for those embracing the blend of classic Hà Nội with a modern twist. A combination of temples, colonial style aesthetic, humble noodle shops and a unique yet variable food scene. Nestled within this break from the chaos is one of Hà Nội's entrepreneurial success stories, real movers and shakers - GoodTime Burger. A celebration of their fourth birthday delivering ‘Neighbourgoods; a block party with a garage sale twist.

Alongside ever-popular cafes Fu Hoo and Hermanos, with Pizza Bella the foodie alternative this fête boasts no fewer than four stages and promises an eclectic lineup of up to 30 acts and a similar number of vendors celebrating the neighbourhood's vibrant pulse. Only a stone's throw from personal favourite cocktail wizards ‘Lang Thang’ of recent New York Times fame, it promises to be a raucous affair on the 30th of November. Not one to be missed.

These block parties are more than just social events; they are a pulsating heart of community spirit, challenging the norms of competitive enterprise. Here, with the blessings of the Trúc Bạch Ward People's Committee, collaboration proves that working together isn’t just good manners, it’s good business. Such gatherings aren’t just a good time; they’re testament to a changing scene where collaboration trumps rivalry, and diversity in offerings enriches rather than dilutes. — VNS