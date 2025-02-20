Belarusian wrestler embraces Vietnamese culture

by Bảo Long

The wall of motorbikes, a buzzing, weaving river of chrome and exhaust fumes, was the first thing that hit Zakhar Dzmitrychenka when he arrived in Việt Nam.

Two years later, the Belarusian wrestler can now often be seen on his motorbike with his wife, en route to traditional wrestling festivals in the villages surrounding Hà Nội.

The rhythmic thump of drums, a sound both ancient and vibrant, drew him deeper into the heart of this Vietnamese ancient art. Just two months ago, the Belarusian wrestler would have been an unlikely spectator at such an event. Now, he's a participant, embracing the traditions with an infectious enthusiasm.

He not only admires the people and the scenery but has also found a new passion in traditional village wrestling matches, a world away from the professional Greco-Roman wrestling he once knew.

Zakhar's journey into the world of wrestling began at the early age of six when a friend introduced him to the sport. While his friend soon quit, Zakhar persevered. Fifteen years later, wrestling had become an integral part of his life.

He said: "My most cherished memory is when I won an international competition and earned a ticket to the World Championship."

Throughout his career, he competed in high-level tournaments, including the Republic, World, and European Championships.

At the age of 21, Zakhar took a detour into the world of fitness. But his love for wrestling eventually drew him back to the mat, this time in Việt Nam, where he continued his career in both MMA and wrestling.

He said: "I learned about Vietnamese wrestling a month ago when I asked my coach, Nguyễn Khang, who lives in Nha Trang if there are any wrestling competitions here."

Zakhar's impressions of Vietnamese wrestling have been overwhelmingly positive. He was immediately struck by the unique atmosphere of the village festivals, the rhythmic drumming, and the enthusiastic cheers of the crowd.

"The audience is so close to the ring," he said. "It creates a very special atmosphere."

He also notes the differences between Greco-Roman wrestling and the traditional Vietnamese style.

Zakhar, 29 years old, said: "In Greco-Roman, we are only allowed to grab the upper body but in Việt Nam, it's full body contact and there's no time limit. This is very good for wrestlers, with a lot more technique."

Vietnamese wrestling is a fusion of various wrestling styles, incorporating elements of Greco-Roman, freestyle, Judo, and Sambo which he believes is very beneficial for MMA fighters.

The diverse techniques he has learned from Vietnamese wrestling have become invaluable assets in his pursuit of a career in MMA. In May, Zakhar will compete for the Lion MMA belt championship, and he is confident that his experiences in Vietnamese wrestling will give him a competitive edge.

Before coming to the village wrestling match, Zakhar took the time to learn the traditional Vietnamese wrestling dance from a local instructor.

"The atmosphere is amazing," he said.

"The shouts of the people, the sound of the drums, and the traditional Vietnamese dance, it's all very memorable."

The Vietnamese people have also embraced Zakhar with open arms. They appreciate his presence, a foreign wrestler who is passionate about and respectful of their traditional cultural values. The applause and cheers for Zakhar are not only a form of encouragement but also a recognition of his sincerity.

Nguyễn Thế Tiếp, the organiser of the Chi Đông festival where Zakhar recently fought, shares this sentiment.

"The presence of a Belarusian wrestler adds a fresh and exciting element to the festival," he said.

"We hope to see more of these cultural exchanges in the future."

Zakhar believes that traditional Vietnamese wrestling will continue to grow and gain recognition, not only in Việt Nam but around the world. He also has a message for those who love sports, especially those who are pursuing their passion for wrestling.

"Believe in yourself, in the training process. No matter how difficult it is, you have to fight," he said

These sincere words, coming from someone who has dedicated his life to wrestling, are all the more meaningful and inspiring.

Zakhar Dzmitrychenka, the Belarusian wrestler who carries within him a love for Vietnamese culture, is writing a beautiful story about the intersection of cultures, and the spirit of sportsmanship and unwavering determination on the wrestling mat. VNS