Sun PhuQuoc Airways ready to launch ticket sales from mid October

HCM CITY — Hundreds of travel agents, tour operators and industry partners gathered in HCM City on September 23 as Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA), the airline invested and developed by Sun Group, officially launched its Nationwide Agent Seminar Series under the banner 'Rise Together – Where the Sun Leads the Way.'

The event marked the first in a series of seminars, with Da Nang and Hanoi scheduled for September 25 and 27 respectively, setting the stage for ticket sales from October 15 and the airline’s first commercial flights on November 1.

The seminar attracted major players from across Việt Nam's travel sector, including Vietravel, Saigontourist and Hanoitourist, as well as online platforms such as Traveloka, Kkday and iVIVU. Payment and transport partners, including VNPAY, Momo, ZaloPay and Mai Linh also attended, reflecting the growing anticipation for a new airline poised to connect passengers to one of the world’s most scenic destinations.

Ticket sales strategy with a distinctive approach

Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to begin with a 'hub-and-spoke' network centred on Phu Quoc, linking the island to key domestic destinations such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Van Don. The first phase of operations will include flights between Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc, Hanoi – Da Nang, as well as Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City – Van Don, and Da Nang – Phu Quoc.

From 2026, the airline aims to expand internationally, offering direct flights from Phu Quoc to Seoul, Taipei (Taiwan, China), Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong (China). By 2027, it plans to extend services to India, the Middle East, Russia and Europe, reinforcing its vision to position Phu Quoc as a global aviation and tourism hub.

“October 15 will be a milestone as we officially open ticket sales," a Sun PhuQuoc Airways representative said. "On November 1, our first commercial flights will take off, bringing passengers to one of the world’s most beautiful islands. We want Sun PhuQuoc Airways to be a traveller’s first impression of Phu Quoc, inspiring trust and excitement from the ticket booking stage and serving as the gateway to a seamless holiday experience within Sun Group’s ecosystem.”

Modern fleet – A solid foundation

The airline will operate seven aircraft in 2025, including A320CEO, A321CEO and A321NEO models, with eight more expected by 2026 to support its international expansion. By 2031, SPA plans to introduce 10 wide-body Boeing aircraft to enable long-haul intercontinental flights.

Three of the 2025 aircraft have already been delivered, demonstrating Sun Group’s financial strength and long-term commitment to aviation, as well as laying the groundwork for Phu Quoc to compete with regional destinations such as Bali, Phuket and the Maldives.

Agency policy – A strategic bridge

At the seminar, Sun PhuQuoc Airways unveiled its distribution policies and highlighted the strategic role of agents, describing them not merely as sales channels but as bridges connecting passengers to world-class flight experiences. Alongside air tickets, the airline is offering bundled packages that integrate Sun Group’s wider ecosystem, including luxury 5-star resorts, Sun World theme parks, entertainment, shopping and dining.

A representative from Sun Hospitality & Entertainment, a Sun Group member, added: “What makes Sun PhuQuoc Airways unique is that we are not simply selling a flight, but an entire journey. When agents sell SPA tickets, they are handing customers a complete holiday – from take-off to every experience on the ground.”

The seminar series aims to build long-term partnerships between SPA and nationwide agents. By providing information, support and exclusive products, the airline seeks to empower its distribution network, increase accessibility to Phu Quoc flights and contribute to the island’s transformation into a world-class destination.

Through this strategic approach, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is positioning itself as a key player in Việt Nam's aviation market, combining modern aircraft, a hub-focused network and integrated travel experiences to attract both domestic and international travellers. The 'Rise Together' series reflects the airline’s commitment to collaboration, innovation and the long-term development of Phu Quoc as a premier tourism hub.