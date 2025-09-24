How Spark Sonus Uses AI Video Translation to Help Enterprises Create "Local Hits"

Barriers for cultural media companies

For cultural media companies, MCN institutions, and platforms eager to expand abroad, traditional localisation has long been a struggle. Translation costs are high, production cycles can stretch over weeks or months, and mismatched cultural expressions often lead to a "culture clash". These obstacles hinder the global dissemination of high-quality content.

“We once invested enormous effort to bring a short drama to the Southeast Asian market, but due to stiff translation and awkward dubbing, it failed to resonate with the audience,” said one representative at the iFLYTEK Smart Media International Forum on September 16.

The significant gap between input and output has discouraged many enterprises from even attempting to go global.

An innovative solution for a tough challenge

At the forum, iFLYTEK unveiled Spark Sonus – AI Video Translation. It is more than just a tool; it is an integrated platform covering translation, dubbing, subtitle generation, background music, and one-click synchronisation of speed and tone. Its purpose is to reduce uncertainty in content export.

According to reports, Spark Sonus reduces translation and dubbing cycles from weeks to mere hours, while significantly cutting costs. With its AI capabilities, enterprises can keep pace with global trends, iterate quickly, and release content in bulk to seize fleeting opportunities. The efficiency gains also free human resources from repetitive translation tasks, allowing them to focus on creativity.

Localisation is equally critical. Spark Sonus goes beyond simple language conversion to enable true cultural adaptation. Supporting 17 languages with an accuracy rate of 97.5 per cent, it can intelligently handle idioms, slang, and internet memes, ensuring translations are not just correct but authentic. This enables productions to truly become “local hits.” The platform also supports virtually every video format, from short clips to feature films and TV dramas, offering tailored solutions for both individual creators and large institutions.

Successful and replicable case studies

Spark Sonus has already proven itself in practice. At the FánHuā Chinese Film Festival in Italy, it translated and dubbed multiple films, including A Short Story and Wind, preserving artistic intent and emotional depth. This allowed Chinese works to resonate with international audiences both quickly and authentically, providing a clear model for the industry.

At the forum, a short drama co-produced by iFLYTEK and Maiya further showcased the efficiency and accuracy of Spark Sonus, allowing participants to experience its features first-hand.

Building infrastructure for global content

The significance of the forum lay not only in showcasing a product but also in outlining a blueprint for the future of overseas expansion. Spark Sonus aims to become the "infrastructure factory" for content creators worldwide, lowering entry barriers and allowing enterprises of all sizes to benefit from top-tier AI technology.

Wang Wei, Vice President of iFLYTEK, stated that the company looks forward to collaborating with partners across the industry chain—from co-developing large models to building regional content hubs and nurturing talent that bridges technology and culture. Leveraging strengths in voice interaction and knowledge graphs, iFLYTEK plans to provide both standardised interfaces and customised solutions to reduce barriers for smaller institutions.

The success of the iFLYTEK Smart Media International Forum signals a shift in the industry - from trial-and-error approaches to refined, strategic operations. With proven case studies, measurable results, and a clear technological roadmap, Spark Sonus offers content-exporting enterprises a golden key to global growth. For companies seeking new opportunities, especially in Southeast Asia, embracing a proven AI solution is a wiser choice than grappling with high costs and uncertain outcomes.