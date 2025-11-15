Việt Nam claim two chess titles at the 2025 Asian Mind Sports Conference & Festival

HÀ NỘI — Lê Tuấn Minh won Việt Nam’s two gold medals in chess at the Asian Mind Sports Conference & Festival, which closed on November 15 in Singapore.

The Vietnamese Grandmaster tied with GM Priasmoro Novendra of Indonesia in the last match, which was enough for him to top the podium in the men’s rapid chess category.

After nine games, Minh secured seven wins and two draws to reach eight points, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

GM Susanto Megaranto of Indonesia and GM Tin Jingyao of the hosts were the runners-up.

He then continued to show his superb form in the blitz chess category at the Suntec Convention Centre.

After 11 games, Minh earned 10.5 points from 10 wins and one draw to take his second title within a single day.

Zhao Chenxi of China and Tin took second and third place, respectively.

More than 350 athletes from 17 countries took part in three days of high-level competition, strategic play, and international collaboration.

The festival featured competitions in chess, contract bridge, weiqi (go), and xiangqi (Chinese chess), along with a dedicated speedcubing segment – all aimed at showcasing the intellectual depth, precision, and cross-cultural energy that define mind sports.

With a prize pool of over SGD40,000, the event offers athletes a platform for top-level competition while also fostering wider community involvement.

The festival also features a headline conference, ‘Mind Sport Matters 2025: The Game of Minds, The Future of Sports’, which includes four fireside chats with speakers from Deloitte, the Global Sports Innovation Centre Powered by Microsoft, Octagon, Dementia Singapore, and national federations.

Topics included the role of mind sports in tourism, youth development, healthy ageing, and Singapore’s growing position as a smart sporting nation. VNS