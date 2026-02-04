Việt Nam–Cambodia ties set to reach new height with deeper, more substantive cooperation: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm is expected to further strengthen political trust and elevate Việt Nam–Cambodia relations to a new level of development that is more closely connected, substantive and effective.

The visit, scheduled for February 6, at the invitation of Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, will be among General Secretary Lâm's first overseas trips following the 14th National Party Congress.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ, this underscores the high priority that the Vietnamese Party and State attach to relations with Cambodia.

The visit reaffirms Việt Nam's consistent policy of valuing the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual assistance between the two countries as a fundamental pillar for long-term cooperation and shared development in the new era, the ambassador noted, adding that leaders of both sides have repeatedly confirmed that peace, stability and development in one country are also those of the other.

The Vietnamese high-ranking delegation will include Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, along with many Politburo members and senior officials.

During his stay, General Secretary Lâm and CPP President Hun Sen will co-chair a high-level meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Politburo and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, along with a meeting of the three Party chiefs of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos.

Vũ emphasised that the trip will take place against a backdrop of increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global developments. He noted that 2025 witnessed heightened instability and conflicts worldwide, a trend described in the documents of the 14th Party Congress as “changes of an epochal nature”. In this context, close coordination and strategic cohesion among the three neighbouring countries have become even more significant.

He highlighted that political relations remain the foundation, with Party-to-Party ties guiding bilateral and trilateral cooperation. The forthcoming high-level Party meetings are expected to review cooperation outcomes, exchange views on international and regional issues of shared concern, and set orientations for future collaboration. They will also reaffirm that solidarity and mutual support between the Parties and countries constitute a vital source of strength for national development and defence, as well as a valuable legacy to be preserved for future generations.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the diplomat pointed out strong progress in recent years, especially in 2025. Trade emerged as a bright spot, with two-way turnover reaching a record US$11.33 billion, up 11.7 per cent year-on-year, creating a solid stepping stone toward the shared target of $20 billion.

Việt Nam is currently among Cambodia’s top five foreign investors, with nearly $3 billion in registered capital across key sectors such as telecommunications, agriculture, energy, manufacturing and finance. In tourism, Việt Nam has become Cambodia’s largest source market with over 1.2 million visitors while Cambodian visitor arrivals in Việt Nam have also grown steadily, approximating 690,000.

Looking ahead, the ambassador identified strategic infrastructure connectivity as a major breakthrough area, citing the opening of the Tân Nam–Meun Chey international border gate pair and the potential of an expressway project linking HCM City with Phnom Penh, as well as a maritime route between Kampot and Phú Quốc. Improved connectivity, he said, will reduce logistics costs and enhance competitiveness for both economies.

He showed high expectations for more Vietnamese investors in Cambodia in such fields as high technology, processing, digital transformation, renewable energy, infrastructure, and construction material manufacturing, thereby benefiting businesses as well as bilateral economic, trade, and investment partnerships.

Vũ concluded that political trust between the two Parties and States remains the firm “anchor” underpinning the Việt Nam–Cambodia relationship. Built on nearly six decades of close ties, this trust provides a solid basis for resolving differences constructively and for advancing comprehensive, effective and sustainable cooperation in a rapidly changing global environment. — VNA/VNS