Turning resolutions into action: tangible results on the ground

By Quang Vinh

HÀ NỘI — To turn the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam into tangible results, the entire political system must demonstrate “tenfold determination and hundredfold action,” as called for by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in his article Forward! Victory will surely be ours, dated January 25, 2026.

Experience has shown that whenever the Party’s and State’s policies are implemented by the whole political system and society at large with such determination and decisive action, they achieve outstanding success.

Most recently, on January 31, the Si Pa Phìn Inter-level Boarding School for Primary and Lower Secondary Education, located in Nậm Chim 1 Hamlet, Si Pa Phìn Commune, in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên, was officially put into operation.

The modern educational facility is the first school to be realised under a humane and forward-looking policy endorsed by the Politburo.

The initiative traces back to July 18, 2025, when the Politburo considered a proposal from the Ministry of Education and Training on investing in the construction of 248 inter-level boarding schools in 248 land-border communes.

The Politburo concluded by assigning the Government’s Party Committee to lead and direct relevant ministries, functional agencies and provincial authorities in implementing the policy.

It also tasked the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s Party Committee and central mass organisations with mobilising agencies, localities, organisations, individuals, businesses and society as a whole to support the construction and renovation of schools in border areas.

Thanks to the decisive leadership of the Government’s Party Committee and the committed engagement of ministries, sectors, local authorities and the wider public, construction has begun on the first 100 schools across border communes in 18 provinces and cities, all scheduled for completion before August 30.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Si Pa Phìn Inter-level Boarding School, Lâm formally launched the simultaneous construction of the remaining 148 inter-level boarding schools, reaffirming the determination to complete them in a coordinated, effective manner and in line with the established objectives.

Alongside this, the Quang Trung Campaign has further demonstrated that extraordinary achievements in everyday life are achievable when people-centred policies are combined with strong leadership and effective implementation by the Government, ministries, the armed forces, public security forces, local authorities and businesses.

The campaign, characterised by its lightning-speed approach, was launched on January 29, 2025, in Hòa Thịnh Commune, the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

Its objectives were to repair more than 34,700 damaged homes by December 31, 2025 and to rebuild nearly 1,600 houses that had collapsed or been swept away by January 31, 2026, ensuring that all citizens have access to housing.

After just 35 days, all damaged houses had been repaired, while all destroyed homes had been rebuilt and completed ahead of schedule.

Earlier, another remarkable milestone in bridging the gap between words and actions was achieved through the nationwide emulation movement The whole country joins hands to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing.

Over one year and four months, from April 2024 to August 2025, more than 334,200 temporary and substandard houses nationwide were replaced with durable homes featuring solid foundations, frames and walls and roofs capable of withstanding storms and extreme weather, with a lifespan of at least 20 years.

The campaign mobilised more than VNĐ24.76 trillion (US$) in resources, over 2.7 million working days and the participation of more than 454,000 people.

In the longer term, achievements in sustainable poverty reduction during the 2021–25 period, surpassing targets set by the National Assembly and the Government, provide further compelling evidence of Việt Nam’s commitment to matching words with action.

The national multidimensional poverty rate fell from 4.4 per cent in 2021 to just 1.3 per cent in 2025.

Policies for people with meritorious service, social security and poverty reduction were implemented comprehensively, reflecting the guiding principle of leaving no one behind.

The recent and tangible outcomes, together with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, a practical handbook for action for the Party and the entire political system and a guiding torch along the country’s new development path, combined with the highest level of political resolve, the greatest possible effort and the most decisive action of the whole Party, armed forces and people, as emphasised by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, will undoubtedly steer the Vietnamese nation towards continued success.

Strategic decisions

The 14th National Congress of the Party adopted decisions marked by strategic vision and breakthrough thinking.

Notably, according to Lâm, this is the first time in the history of the Party’s 14 congresses that an Action Programme has been issued simultaneously with the Resolution by the Party Central Committee, with the aim of rapidly and effectively translating adopted documents into practice.

The action programme outlines key tasks, schemes, works and projects of strategic importance for the 2026–30 period.

It clearly assigns responsibilities, identifies funding sources, specifies timelines and defines the necessary conditions for implementation.

It serves as an important basis for ministries, sectors and localities to act within their respective mandates and authority, contributing to the successful achievement of the goals set by the congress.

Central to the programme is the requirement to select the right priorities, act swiftly, follow through to completion and measure performance by results for all tasks set out in the resolution.

On the very day the Congress concluded, Lâm, on behalf of the Politburo, signed Directive No. 01-CT/TW on the study, dissemination, communication and implementation of the Resolution of the congress.

The directive stipulates that implementation must begin immediately, combining traditional approaches with the application of science and technology in order to foster unity in awareness, thinking and action and to build broad consensus across the Party, the armed forces and the entire population.

From every perspective, the congress has thus been defined as a Congress of action and follow-through, setting exceptionally high expectations.

These extend beyond Party members alone, with the objective that all citizens can clearly see tangible results, thereby strengthening public confidence in the Party.

Describing the event as the Congress of action is rooted above all in the overarching spirit of the Resolution: a decisive shift from rhetoric to action, with words matched by deeds becoming a guiding principle.

Profound understanding must be translated into resolute action, firmly countering tendencies towards excessive talk, weak execution, inconsistency between words and actions, bureaucratic inertia and formalism. — VNS