14th National Congress demonstrates CPV’s political resolve, stature: int'l friends

HÀ NỘI — Immediately after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), representatives of political parties and international organisations spoke highly of its organisation as well as the ideological foundations and strategic roadmap Việt Nam has charted for a “new era”.

Sharing his first impressions, Dasun Wijesekara, a representative of the Media Unit of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP-People's Liberation Front) of Sri Lanka, said he was deeply moved by the vibrant atmosphere of the congress, with the Vietnamese national flag visible everywhere. “It is not just a flag; it is a political message, a sign of that greatness; and the feeling that arises from it is huge,” he remarked.

From the perspective of a media professional, Wijesekara expressed particular admiration for the seamless integration of the political agenda with communication activities that effectively harness new technologies.

He described the 14th Congress as an event of exceptional scale, noting that organising such a programme is far from easy and reflects the Party’s vitality and strong organisational capacity.

Echoing this assessment, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejía emphasised that the success of the 14th National Congress was the crystallisation of solidarity and firm political resolve. Recalling his visit to Việt Nam in April last year to attend celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), he said he had already witnessed the dedicated preparations by Party committees at all levels for the Congress.

Delving into the content of the Congress documents and speeches, Wijesekara said he was particularly impressed by the vision articulated by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. “Vietnam has come forward in the world by choosing strategic models that suit its country based on Marxist-Leninist principles,” he noted.

He added that he listened with keen interest to the new elements outlined for the new era, ranging from defence and cybersecurity to digital transformation, international integration, science and technology. In particular, the target of achieving double-digit economic growth by 2035 was described as an ambitious leap forward.

The programme adopted at this historic Congress represents “a scientific approach” to overcoming global political and economic challenges, Wijesekara affirmed.

For Sri Lanka, which has recently formed a new government, the experience drawn from Việt Nam is seen as a practical treasure trove. Wijesekara said Sri Lanka is eager to learn from Việt Nam’s effective use of media, digital journalism and print press in promoting key economic sectors such as tourism.

For his part, MIU General Secretary Mejía praised the roadmap outlined by the Congress, built around the guiding principles of “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”. He said these decisions would have a significant impact on Việt Nam’s international standing and contribute to regional stability and development, as the country is pursuing a diplomatic path based on mutual respect and international law.

According to the party leader, Việt Nam is earning growing admiration and respect worldwide. On bilateral relations, he noted that the MIU and the CPV have long been closely linked by shared ethical and revolutionary principles in the defence of national independence and sovereignty. He expressed his readiness to continue cooperation to further promote political and diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and Việt Nam, in a spirit of respect for each other’s sovereign decisions. — VNA/VNS